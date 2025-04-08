Hidden Valley's 7 New Ranch Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret how much Americans love ranch dressing. And it's clear that we're game for an interesting remix of the classics, given how many innovative new grocery products have hit the market over the last several years. With the rising popularity of sauced-up foods among younger generations, it's also no surprise that Hidden Valley is keeping its iconic ranch fresh by offering new flavor combinations to appeal to a wider audience.

Last year, Hidden Valley launched seven never-before-seen ranch sauce flavors, including Nashville Hot Ranch, Green Goddess Ranch, Hot Honey Ranch, and a Cheez-It crossover ranch dressing, among others. This year, the original ranch brand is back with seven new flavors that include five sauces and two seasoning and recipe mix packets.

Hidden Valley invited The Takeout to taste all seven new flavors; each presented alongside or incorporated into an easy-to-recreate dish to help illustrate the range of the new flavors. Many of the flavors were familiar and comforting, while others were more surprising — or had me wondering why these flavors hadn't been created already. From worst to best, here's how each of the new ranch flavors rank, including ideas on how to serve them and where you can find them to try for yourself.