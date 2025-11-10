Snapple Flavors That Were Sadly Discontinued
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing lasts forever — not even beloved flavors from Snapple. The drink giant, founded in 1972, got its name after combining the two words snappy and apple, which was meant to pay homage to the very first product, a carbonated apple juice. The tea and juice drinks continued to rise in popularity and people fell in love with the unique flavors as well as the contagious company spirit.
Throughout the years, the brand constantly innovated by offering new flavors to please the diverse and evolving taste buds of its loyal customers. That, coupled with all of the pop culture references and little pieces of trivia they liked to toss out, made Snapple a fun and relatable company. How many beverages can say they captured the hearts of an entire generation so hard it has its own Reddit thread?
The company was not afraid to use out of the box marketing tactics, even anointing a beloved spokesperson, Wendy, the Snapple lady. An employee turned treasured superstar, and ultimately the face of Snapple, she was known for answering all of the fan mail. She infused personality into the brand and quickly won over hordes of Snapple enthusiasts everywhere. Snapple clearly created a sense of community and forged connections in the way it chose to market its drinks and interact with customers. While there are currently more than 30 flavors, there were many Snapple creations that were left in the dust over the years, and customers who miss them.
French Cherry Soda
A fizzy little concoction born in the '80s when cola was king, Snapple's French Cherry Soda was the perfect marriage of sweet and tart with a perfectly bubbly finish. It was wildly popular in a time before sodas were deemed sacrilegious to our health. Back in the '80s and '90s, soda was much more of an accepted beverage staple and nobody thought twice about enjoying one. This was way before the days of diet culture when everyone began counting calories, scouring and scrutinizing labels, and homing in on what we put into our bodies as part of a societal pivot toward healthier choices.
While the cherry soda certainly had a fan base, the limited-edition pop eventually went flat and was sadly discontinued around 2000. Before the brand's full commitment to solely focusing on juices and teas, its take on cherry soda was a real crowd pleaser that many fans hoped would make a return someday.
The drink company does have a reputation for surprising Snapple drinkers by resuscitating some of its OG flavors every now and then, so maybe manifestation of a lost Snapple love isn't so farfetched. Some Snapple fans were so into it that they are still out there hoping for a return and might even be willing to go to great and possibly questionable lengths to get their hands on some of that coveted French Cherry Soda.
Bali Blast
Until it was cut from the Snapple line in 2005, Bali Blast mimicked the flavors of those dreamy cocktails, with an obligatory mini umbrella prominently displayed, served beachside on a tropical oasis. While the name sounds like the promise of a healthy dose of chill vacation vibes in a bottle, it did create some confusion as to what to expect, because what does Bali even taste like? Nobody knew for sure until they cracked one open to try for themselves.
Once the mystery was revealed, the fruity flavor of Bali Blast earned many positive reviews during its lifetime as a Snapple beverage. Some say it was similar to a really strong fruit punch but with an extreme tang. Because you can find almost any obscure treasure on the internet these days, there are even some cool vintage shirts floating around, plastered with a picture of the original Bali Blast bottle.
Also, auction sites like eBay sometimes have other types of niche Bali Blast memorabilia for purchase, reserved for any Snapple lovers looking for a bit of nostalgia of course. It's a solid move to memorialize tangible bits of memories Snapple drinkers can revel in. What a time to be alive and be a Snapple fan. Why shouldn't the OG Snapple consumers out there have the opportunity to wear it loud and proud?
Snapple Pie
Apple pie is one of those classic and quintessential sweet treats with unmatched popularity. It's a staple for many holiday tables and conjures feelings of warmth and comfort. Whether you like to enjoy it cold, or heated with a little a la mode action, the flavors and aromas that accompany a freshly baked apple pie are unequivocally unmistakable. There's a reason candle shelves everywhere have a smattering of apple pie scented inventory.
Snapple knows exactly how to maximize possibilities around wildly sought after, popular, and seasonal flavors. That's exactly what the brand did when it took everything people love about an apple pie and bottled it in beverage form. Every single distinct layer, from the sweet and tart juicy filling, essence of cinnamon, and the wonderfully buttery crust, skillfully made it into a Snapple bottle.
Once upon a time, back in 2003, from October to November, Snapple Pie had a moment. The seasonal nod to America's favorite dessert didn't last long, but it made a mark on many. The days of sipping on a slice of apple pie may have been short-lived, however the sweet memories lasted a lifetime for many Snapple stans. It wasn't a stand-alone pie flavor either. The Berry Mix and Mingle, cranberry, and raspberry versions of Snapple Pie also experienced the same fate of a quick life cycle. The flavors were nostalgic but did not make it past a limited edition run.
Samoan Splash
In any industry, there are bound to be opportunities to mix things up and make a bigger splash with what you bring to market. Every business is looking for ways to drive sales and profits, regardless of what it's offering. Isn't that the whole point? Snapple is known to toss some new flavor profiles into the ring every now and then to shake up the market. Since the company has traditionally been well-versed in trying new strategies and flavors to increase market share, Snapple brought another newbie into the limelight.
The new star, Samoan Splash, was meant to create an uptick in overall business and give customers a new flavor experience. It debuted in 1996 as part of the Island Cocktail line. Perhaps a new fruity variety like Samoan Splash would hit the shelves strong and move the needle. The juice contained a charming melody of banana, orange, strawberry, and the Brazilian fruit, Cupuacu. If you picture a melon disguised as a coconut, you have a Cupuacu.
The blend of these tropical notes gave total island energy and found its own spot in Snapple history, but was discontinued sometime between 2005 and 2007. It's yet another Snapple cult classic that still inspires wistful fodder in Reddit threads fueled by a generation's pure unadulterated love for the brand. Samoan Splash was also a cautionary tale of what happens when you launch a sugary juice during a time when people are looking for healthier options instead.
Cactus
Snapple's Cactus Tea was out there from the early '90s, up for grabs until around 2000. Then came the bigger, and also discontinued, Snapple Elements line, the standout note of the juice's unique flavor was prickly pear, joined by white grape, and agave to create a delicious flavor trifecta.
When Snapple's Elements Rain Agave Cactus landed on the chopping block, millennials everywhere shed a collective tear mourning its loss. If Snapple millennials had an official drink, it would probably be something from the Elements roster. Several flavors of Snapple Elements all came in glass bottles with a unique shape and were totally different from the old-school glass Snapple bottle design.
The end of Snapple's Cactus flavor wasn't exactly a clean break and it did not go down without a good fight. After some brief resurgence efforts, a little bit of rebranding, and even attempting a slight push into energy drink territory, it was officially over. The Snapple Elements redo had similar flavor profiles to the originals but still couldn't stack up in the court of public opinion compared to its predecessors. The Cactus flavor was finally put to bed.
Tru Root Beer
Remember the French Cherry Soda from earlier? It was not the only soda flavor created by Snapple. In the '90s, Snapple fans also sipped Tru Root Beer from the brand's short-lived soda dynasty. It boasted a discernible licorice flavor and a zip customers expect from a soda. Snapple aficionados remember the clear root beer fondly and considered it a solid attempt at soda back then.
Snapple's version did taste similar to classic root beer, but without caffeine and containing much less sugar than others on the market. Not your typical soda, the clear root beer did not stand the test of time and eventually fizzled with the others. Additional Snapple soda flavors included vanilla cream, lemon and lime, raspberry, peach, black cherry, and cherry lime.
Rumor has it that some Snapple lovers really leveled up and topped their sodas off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Talk about sweetening the pot. By the way, that's not the only Snapple hack or habit in existence. Snapple drinkers have a bunch of common and some may say, quirky, rituals. One of the more common ones shared on Snapple heavy Reddit threads, is the instinctual urge to smack the bottom of the Snapple bottle with your palm before opening it. The smack is totally a thing and real Snapple fans can confirm this.
Mint Iced Tea
Snapple has a flavor to appeal to just about everyone, and each comes with its own little hype squad of loyalists ready to spread the good word. It's undeniable that Snapple drinkers form an emotional connection to their faves, just ask one. It's also not uncommon for customers with an attachment to a specific variety, to experience the stages of grief when that flavor is cancelled. The absence of some products hit harder than others, and if you use social media as a barometer, Snapple's Mint Tea may have hit the hardest of them all.
When it landed on the shelves in 1987, the obsession was real, fast, and unwavering. Just 20 years later in 2007 this fan favorite became a faint memory. Disappointed Mint Tea fanatics saw a glimmer of hope when there was a blip of a resurgence. Much to their dismay, it didn't stick, leaving much of Snapple nation crestfallen once again.
The public outcry for Mint Tea justice is still alive, well, and tangible. Across the internet, there is a flurry of social media activity, including petitions, wholesome memory swapping about Snapple flavors of yesteryear, photos, and dedicated Facebook groups rallying for a resurrection of various discontinued flavors.
Summer Peach
As chatter was bubbling to the surface about the future of Snapple's Summer Peach flavor, the hard truth about its plan was ultimately revealed in 2018. Snapple itself took to X to personally deliver the news about the end of the road for Summer Peach.
While there is always the anticipated feedback from Snapple customers forced to say goodbye to a specific flavor or variety they love, the public pleas and efforts can vary in intensity depending on the drink. The retirement of Summer Peach stirred some feelings but did not cause nearly as much of an uproar as other varieties of dismissed Snapple items.
Maybe certain Snapple drink factions are more passionately vocal than others. Or perhaps it was less of a blow because Snapple still has other similar flavor profiles available to deliver a peachy fix. Regardless, Summer Peach had its time in the spotlight and you can't win them all.
Lime Green Tea
Snapple knows a great deal about bottling craveable concoctions by melding together different, and at times even unexpected, fruit forward profiles. It also has in-depth, palpable knowledge of how to make green tea shine. It's a tried-and-true foundational staple in many of Snapple's celebrated flavors, both past, present and likely future.
One iteration of green tea, however, did not shine as bright as the others and it showed. Lime green tea – added to the flavor offerings in the 2000s — was not part of the Snapple family of products for long. Reviews labeled it nothing to write home about, using words like "mediocre."
Its lackluster customer reception led to its demise and the flavor was eventually taken out of the Snapple lineup. It seems you need more than green tea cred to have longevity and a solid position among Snapple's green tea superstars.
Guava Mania
Snapple has always had an ear to the ground and a finger on the pulse of its fanbase. It dates back even earlier than when Wendy, the Snapple lady interacted with customers, personified the brand and allowed Snapple to set the tone for active listening in the beverage trenches.
Guava Mania is a prime example of what happened when Snapple tried to give the people what they wanted. Snapple was not shy about incorporating different categories and experimenting with flavors throughout the years, from sodas to juices and teas. Guava Mania fulfilled the goal of helping to move customers away from gravitating toward simple, predictable flavors. New products could encourage Snapple customers to try something different and unexpected. Snapple is nothing if not a visionary.
The '90s screamed drinks with fruity flavors derived from tropical inspiration, and Guava Mania was Snapple's very own belle of the ball. The pink color and delightful mix of strawberry, kiwi, and of course guava, made it a real winner with the masses. Alas, all good things must come to an end, even guava.
Snap Punch
Once upon a time, Snapple created a line of different flavored punch drinks. It was definitely not your average fruit punch but still had the signature Snapple flair. The packaging was completely switched up too. Instead of the usual size bottles customers were familiar with, the Snapple punches were only available in two-liter bottles and packed a major flavor in several varieties.
The line included punch flavors like mango, watermelon, cherry, and grape, which provided store shelves with a pop of color. Snapple likely struck a nerve with shoppers who associated fruit punch vibes with good childhood memories. Just like all categories within the Snapple line of drinks, everyone had their favorite punch order.
When it was time for Snap Punch's exit, there was no big announcement or fanfare surrounding the conclusion of the line. Instead in 2021, the end of punch was swiftly and uneventfully confirmed on X by a representative from Snapple.
Snapple Final Fruit Fireworks
Talk about going out with a bang. The Final Fruit Fireworks variety of Snapple was so celebrated that you can still find collectors' items in the wild today. Looking for an unopened, factory sealed bottle of the famed flavor? Lucky for you, there are avid collectors out there that respect the emotional ties to Snapple and are hocking the wares to prove it. Head to any of the auction sites available today and you are bound to stumble across a variety of Snapple themed memorabilia.
Similar in taste to a fruit punch, Final Fruit Fireworks was made of an array of flavors including pear, grape, and orange. It was the bottle that really made an impact though. The dimensions were the same as typical Snapple bottles, but Final Fruit Fireworks was draped in a super cool label bursting with color. It was far flashier than the traditional labels. It's probably also a huge driver to the bottle achieving collectible status.