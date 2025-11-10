Snapple Flavors That Were Sadly Discontinued

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing lasts forever — not even beloved flavors from Snapple. The drink giant, founded in 1972, got its name after combining the two words snappy and apple, which was meant to pay homage to the very first product, a carbonated apple juice. The tea and juice drinks continued to rise in popularity and people fell in love with the unique flavors as well as the contagious company spirit.

Throughout the years, the brand constantly innovated by offering new flavors to please the diverse and evolving taste buds of its loyal customers. That, coupled with all of the pop culture references and little pieces of trivia they liked to toss out, made Snapple a fun and relatable company. How many beverages can say they captured the hearts of an entire generation so hard it has its own Reddit thread?

The company was not afraid to use out of the box marketing tactics, even anointing a beloved spokesperson, Wendy, the Snapple lady. An employee turned treasured superstar, and ultimately the face of Snapple, she was known for answering all of the fan mail. She infused personality into the brand and quickly won over hordes of Snapple enthusiasts everywhere. Snapple clearly created a sense of community and forged connections in the way it chose to market its drinks and interact with customers. While there are currently more than 30 flavors, there were many Snapple creations that were left in the dust over the years, and customers who miss them.