The 3-Ingredient Apple Pie Cake That Is Almost Too Easy Not To Make

While apple-picking is a fun activity, you don't technically have to go to make a delicious apple dessert this fall. With a box of spice cake mix and just two additional ingredients, you can make a delightful, moist apple pie cake that is perfect for when you're craving a sweet treat.

Simply stir canned apple pie filling and eggs into a spice cake mix and bake for as long as the cake box directs for your pan type. If you already have a box of white cake mix in your cupboard, you can add cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, or just cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to it to transform it into a spice cake mix. To dress up the batter, sprinkle in mix-ins like chopped nuts, caramel baking chips, and additional cinnamon. This cheap but decadent three-ingredient recipe pairs well with classic cream cheese frosting, brown sugar cinnamon frosting, or a drizzle of caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.