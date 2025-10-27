The 3-Ingredient Apple Pie Cake That Is Almost Too Easy Not To Make
While apple-picking is a fun activity, you don't technically have to go to make a delicious apple dessert this fall. With a box of spice cake mix and just two additional ingredients, you can make a delightful, moist apple pie cake that is perfect for when you're craving a sweet treat.
Simply stir canned apple pie filling and eggs into a spice cake mix and bake for as long as the cake box directs for your pan type. If you already have a box of white cake mix in your cupboard, you can add cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, or just cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to it to transform it into a spice cake mix. To dress up the batter, sprinkle in mix-ins like chopped nuts, caramel baking chips, and additional cinnamon. This cheap but decadent three-ingredient recipe pairs well with classic cream cheese frosting, brown sugar cinnamon frosting, or a drizzle of caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Apple pie cake variations
You can also use your Crockpot to make this easy autumnal apple pie cake. This apple spice cake Crockpot recipe has just one extra ingredient — butter. Just toss the apple pie filling and cake mix into the pot, top it with squares of butter, and cook for a few hours. Your house will smell incredible for hours on end.
If you do happen to pick your own apples, follow these tips for making the perfect homemade apple pie filling. Choosing a red apple variety will give you a sweeter, softer cake. Red Delicious apples may not be the best for snacking, but they work well for the purpose of this cake. To turn this apple pie cake vegan, replace every egg with ¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce. The applesauce acts as a binding agent in the same way the eggs would. You can even use baby food to replace the eggs. Baby food flavors like apple and sweet potato should be mild enough to use without changing the taste of the cake.