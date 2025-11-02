Give Piña Coladas A Sweet Summer Upgrade With This Refreshing Fruit

Frozen drinks are a staple of the summertime, especially those of the boozy variety. Many have a tropical vibe that evokes thoughts of the Caribbean, beaches, and vacations far away. Perhaps no drink exemplifies this more than a piña colada. You can upgrade this tropical beverage with more than just an umbrella, though. A piña colada is a great drink for your next cookout, but what would make it even better is a strawberry twist.

This pink piña colada takes a normal piña colada recipe and simply adds frozen strawberries. For those curious about what goes into a piña colada in the first place, you should make sure you have pineapple, rum, pineapple juice, sugar or agave syrup, and cream of coconut – not coconut cream. Then you add frozen strawberries to taste and blend it all with some extra pineapple juice to get the consistency right. You can use fresh fruit instead of frozen, if you prefer. Not only does this strawberry upgrade give the drink a lovely pink hue, but it also brings an extra layer of flavor. This is one frosty summer treat you can serve to guests in large batches or enjoy yourself on a warm afternoon.