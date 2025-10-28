The Vintage Glassware You Should Look For When Thrifting

Libbey glassware might not have the same name recognition as those alluring vintage Pyrex dishes or possibly radioactive Fiestaware, but among collectors and people who love weird '70s dinner parties, it holds a special place. With kitschy midcentury patterns, durable construction, and a heavy dose of nostalgia, Libbey glassware is finally having its well-deserved moment.

Libbey can actually trace its roots back to the founding of the New England Glass Company in 1818 in East Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was one of the earliest glassmaking ventures in the country, known for its craftsmanship and innovation while experimenting with etched glass that rivaled fancy European imports. In 1888, Edward Libbey, the son of the first corporate owner, decided to move the whole operation to the Midwest — Toledo, Ohio, to be exact.

Middle America, surrounded by railroad and steamship lines, was a better fit logistically. Being located on the edge of Lake Erie also provided rich deposits of sand and water, with natural gas readily available — all the materials you'd need to produce a cut glass punch bowl. Even today, Toledo is still known as the "Glass City."

The company became a household name in the mid-20th century for its mass-produced yet stylish varieties of cocktail glassware. Libbey products soon found their way into suburban homes across the country; now, decades later, the brand is finding a new audience of admirers.