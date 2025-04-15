Are Radioactive Fiesta Ware Dishes Safe To Eat From?

I am the product of an extremely nuclear family — my dad worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, so we spent many a family vacation touring power plants. As if that wasn't enough to give me Spiderman-like superpowers, I also own a fair amount of "radioactive" red Fiestaware. Anecdotally, I can confirm that I'm still alive after many years of using these dishes, but science also assures us that they're relatively safe. On the scale of things that can harm you in your daily life, using uranium-glazed Fiesta red dishes hardly even registers.

The Oak Ridge Associated Universities Museum of Radiation and Radioactivity conducted a pretty exhaustive analysis of how much radiation an individual would be exposed to if they ate from red Fiestaware plates every day. Even if some of the uranium managed to leach into their food, the maximum dosage of radiation they would receive is about 40 millirems (mrem) per year. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Americans average about 620 mrem of radiation exposure per year, half of that from naturally occurring sources such as minerals in the ground and the atmosphere. Even the accepted occupational dose of 5,000 mrem per year, which is 125 times what you could possibly get from using Fiestaware, isn't associated with an increased incidence of cancer or other adverse health effects.