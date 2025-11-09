11 Food Label Words And Phrases You Should Never Ignore

Food packaging can be a tricky business. We've all purchased what looks like an oversized bag of potato chips only to be disappointed when we pop that bag open and find that it's more air than spud. Or maybe you've fallen for marketing slogans that indicate mothers with specifically high standards always choose a particular peanut butter brand. If Mom thinks it's good enough, certainly this is the best, right?

For the most part, you can ignore packaging ploys like these. Sure, you're not getting as many potato chips as you'd hoped, but no one's getting hurt, and maybe Mom doesn't really think that peanut butter brand's all it's cracked up to be, but it's still a solid choice.

That said, there are a few times you should absolutely pay attention to what's printed on that box, can, or bag of food. Food manufacturers use a range of words and phrases on their labels and, sometimes, those words and phrases can be misleading in such a way that they might result in a negative health consequence. Other times, the chosen verbiage may clue you in to some food safety practices you shouldn't ignore, especially if you want to avoid a nasty foodborne illness. These are the food label words and phrases worth paying attention to, every time.