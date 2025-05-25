The Canned Tuna Brand With The Lowest Mercury Levels Is Also Super Affordable

It's a solid source of protein, an easy way to make tuna salad, and pretty convenient to boot. Sure, eating canned tuna might make you feel a little bit like a cat, but there are worse things to be, right? So, what's the drawback for tuna? Well, those high levels of mercury might have something to do with it. This is by no means a problem exclusive to tuna, but it's something you should keep an eye on since mercury — like lead or arsenic — is one of those naturally-occurring elements you have no business putting in your body.

The phrase "mad as a hatter" came about because hat makers, who used mercury-treated materials back in the day, were susceptible to the ill effects of mercury poisoning. (You don't want to end up like the Mad Hatter, do you?) Luckily, not only is Bumble Bee tuna relatively low in mercury, it's also quite affordable. With that said, though, you should still be careful.

In an analysis of five different popular tuna brands (Bumble Bee, Chicken of the Sea, StarKist, Safe Catch, and Wild Planet), Bumble Bee contained the lowest levels of mercury. It's safe to eat three 5-ounce cans of Bumble Bee light tuna per week, for reference. When it comes to the brand's albacore option (since albacore tuna are larger, longer-lived fish, they contain more mercury than light tuna), it's safe to eat two 5-ounce cans of Bumble Bee per week.