Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Comes With A Half Slice Of Cheese 

If McDonald's rather vague explanation for why the Filet-O-Fish only comes with a half slice of cheese leaves you wanting more, don't worry — the internet has juicier theories. Some suggest that the original Filet-O-Fish created by Lou Groen contained no cheese. When McDonald's agreed to put the sandwich on the permanent menu, it switched halibut for a cheaper whitefish and added the half slice of cheese to compensate for, but not overpower, the milder fish. In the vein of saving money, many argue that using only a half slice of cheese must be a cost-cutting measure.

However, many sandwich theorists posit that the Filet-O-Fish comes with a half slice of cheese because a full slice would overpower the fish and result in an imbalanced flavor, and a half slice is the optimal portion to contrast with the tangy tartar sauce and suspiciously golden crispy fish filet. In other words, Mickey D's isn't being stingy, it's just trying to give us the best culinary experience. Luckily, if you'd like to test this theory for yourself and try a full slice of cheese on your Filet-O-Fish, it's more than possible – just ask for extra cheese (and while you're at it, consider trying these other brilliant Filet-O-Fish hacks).