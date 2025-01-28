How To Order The European Version Of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

So, how do you get your hands on this European variation? It's simple: just ask for the McFish by name; the sandwich is popular among locals and tourists alike who crave something lighter than a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder. In fact, some fans argue that the McFish is even better than its American counterpart. Some travelers claim the European McFish has a crispier patty, making it worth the order when abroad.

But what if you're craving that McFish experience without leaving the States? No problem! You can customize the classic Filet-O-Fish to mimic its European cousin. Simply order a Filet-O-Fish and ask for a toasted (instead of steamed) bun for that extra crispiness, remove the tartar sauce and cheese and add ketchup. These tweaks will make you think you're enjoying a meal in Madrid with all the European vibes right at your local McDonald's.

If you're curious about the ingredients found in these delicious sandwiches, rest assured that the Filet-O-Fish — whether American or European — uses real fish, just prepared slightly differently depending on where you are. For more on McDonald's Filet-O-Fish hacks, check out these brilliant tricks to elevate your next order! Whether you're sticking to your American classic or venturing into new McDonald's territory, there's no wrong way to enjoy a fish sandwich from the golden arches. Just be sure to ask for extra napkins — you might need them!