How To Order The European Version Of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
If you've ever traveled abroad, you'll know that McDonald's menus change depending on the country. One of the most intriguing differences is how the iconic Filet-O-Fish varies from one continent to another. In the United States, the Filet-O-Fish is a beloved sandwich known for its crispy fish patty, tangy tartar sauce, and soft steamed bun, perfect for seafood lovers (and a Lenten favorite!). But if you find yourself wandering into a McDonald's in Europe, you might be in for a tasty surprise: Enter the McFish.
In countries like Belgium, France, Spain, and Cyprus, McDonald's offers a similar fish sandwich, but with subtle differences. The McFish takes on its own identity while keeping that same familiar comfort. For starters, the McFish in Europe is often served with ketchup and sometimes a crunchier bun. If you're a fan of the American Filet-O-Fish, trying the McFish when traveling is a must—it's a chance to experience McDonald's through a European lens while still indulging in your fish sandwich cravings. This is only one surprising thing there is to learn about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, so we've compiled a list.
How to order the European McFish and what to expect
So, how do you get your hands on this European variation? It's simple: just ask for the McFish by name; the sandwich is popular among locals and tourists alike who crave something lighter than a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder. In fact, some fans argue that the McFish is even better than its American counterpart. Some travelers claim the European McFish has a crispier patty, making it worth the order when abroad.
But what if you're craving that McFish experience without leaving the States? No problem! You can customize the classic Filet-O-Fish to mimic its European cousin. Simply order a Filet-O-Fish and ask for a toasted (instead of steamed) bun for that extra crispiness, remove the tartar sauce and cheese and add ketchup. These tweaks will make you think you're enjoying a meal in Madrid with all the European vibes right at your local McDonald's.
If you're curious about the ingredients found in these delicious sandwiches, rest assured that the Filet-O-Fish — whether American or European — uses real fish, just prepared slightly differently depending on where you are. For more on McDonald's Filet-O-Fish hacks, check out these brilliant tricks to elevate your next order! Whether you're sticking to your American classic or venturing into new McDonald's territory, there's no wrong way to enjoy a fish sandwich from the golden arches. Just be sure to ask for extra napkins — you might need them!