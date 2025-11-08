The 12 Best Sam's Club Fall Food Finds You Can't Pass Up
"Fall flavors" may get all the hype during the months of September and October, but as a public service announcement, we'd like to remind you that the end of spooky season marks the midpoint of autumn, not its ending. November is definitely a fall month, and technically, so are the first three weeks of December, which means it's not time to bail on the pumpkin spice just yet. Sam's Club hasn't, and some of our favorite pumpkin-flavored finds are still available in its warehouses. Another fall flavor has entered the chat, however — as grinning pumpkins give way to pilgrims, our thoughts (and taste buds) start turning to all things cranberry, and Sam's Club is happy to oblige.
A couple of the items on our list aren't really what could be considered traditional fall flavors. Instead, they remind us that holiday entertaining will soon be in full swing, so we'd best get ready. We've also included one of the newest variants of a Middle Eastern viral chocolate sensation, since this trendy treat can serve as a well-earned reward after another successful Sam's Club haul.
All the holiday cookies
Need something to bring to an office party, or just to pick up everyone's spirits on a gloomy Tuesday? Sam's Club is selling a Member's Mark holiday tray of 60 cookies for $21.98. The flavor assortment includes a few fall favorites (pumpkin white chunk and cranberry bliss) along with a few perennials (turtle shortbread, millionaire shortbread, and cookie butter), and you get a full dozen of each variety.
Brie with a cranberry-apple topping
Baked brie always makes for a simple yet elegant appetizer, but it's even better with a sweet and tangy topping. Sam's Club has a Member's Mark kit that includes a wheel of brie and an apple-cranberry compote to cover it and roasted pecans to sprinkle on top. It weighs in at a generous pound and a half, but costs just $11.76. Pair it with a box of crackers (we recommend cracked pepper & olive oil Triscuits) and you'll be all set for your next party or get-together.
Cookie-flavored cheese
It used to be that Nutella was the go-to sweet spread, but in recent years, everyone's favorite hazelnut-cocoa paste has had some serious competition from cookie butter. (You can try making your own with leftover cookies if you don't finish that entire holiday tray we mentioned above.) One of our recent Sam's Club finds is cheese flavored with cookie butter — Wensleydale cheese, to be exact. If you're not familiar with Wensleydale, this British cheese is creamy, crumbly, and comes highly recommended by Wallace and Gromit. (And Paul Hollywood, who uses it as an apple pie topping, albeit a somewhat polarizing one.) Cookie butter cheese is perfect for all lovers of things sweet and savory, and pairs well with berries, grapes, and pears. It's available at Sam's Club this November for $10.64 per pound.
Cranberry-cinnamon goat cheese
Cranberries and cinnamon are both pretty standard fall flavors, and ones that complement each other nicely in cookies, quick breads, and muffins. Here, however, the tangy fruit and warm spice are used together to flavor a log of rich, creamy, slightly sour goat cheese. Somehow, all of these flavors only manage to enhance each other, making the perfect topping for an autumnal salad or a delicious filling for dinner rolls. A 1-pound log of Member's Mark cranberry-cinnamon goat cheese is currently selling for $8.68 at Sam's Club.
Cranberry-pecan bread
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, cranberry bread starts popping up all over the place, but it's typically a soft, sweet, crumbly quick bread. With this, Member's Mark is reinventing it as a hearty sourdough rye loaf, and adding chopped pecans for crunch and extra flavor. This cranberry-pecan bread is delicious with nothing but butter, but at just $5.93 each, you might want to pick up an extra loaf for making post-holiday turkey sandwiches.
Cranberry-pecan chicken salad
No, we're not quite done with the cranberry stuff just yet — what can we say, they're one of our favorite fruits, and a strong candidate for November's top flavor. Sam's Club is dipping into the same fruit and nut combo as above to flavor a Member's Mark cranberry-pecan chicken salad that would taste pretty awesome in a sandwich made with its matching bread. It's equally amazing in a croissant or on top of a cracker, and you can pick up a 2-pound tub for $9.68.
Cranberry-pecan topping
We couldn't resist one final cranberry-pecan item: a bag of dried cranberries mixed with honey-roasted pecans that you can use to make your own cran-coctions. Sprinkle Fresh Gourmet cranberry-pecan topping over store-bought cinnamon rolls (or homemade ones, for that matter), use it in salads, add it to your turkey stuffing, combine it with chocolate chips and pumpkin seeds to make a tasty autumnal trail mix, or just eat it straight out of the bag. There are tons of things you can do with this topping, and Sam's Club is selling 20-ounce bags for $8.98 apiece.
A party platter with cheese and charcuterie
Charcuterie boards took over the internet back during the pandemic, and in subsequent years, they've spawned numerous offshoots, including butter boards, sweet dessert boards, and "seacuterie" boards. Boards containing actual charcuterie (aka fancy deli meat) are still pretty popular too, especially if they also include cheese, crackers, nuts, and olives like the Member's Mark $29.14 charcuterie board-in-a-box (which also comes with fig jam and stone-ground mustard, because the hipster foodie charter says it must). All you need to do is add an actual board, and you'll be good to go.
Pumpkin cheesecake
Pumpkin pie may be an official part of nearly everyone's Thanksgiving, but tbh, it's kind of plain as pies go, with a filling that comes across as more nutritious than indulgent and a consistency that not everyone enjoys. When you take that same squash and work it into a cheesecake, however, the other flavors and textures turn pumpkin into something considerably more dessert-like. Sam's Club sells pumpkin pies, of course, but it also offers a Member's Mark New York-style frozen pumpkin cheesecake that's rich, creamy, and delicious without being too much of a break with tradition. ($18.84 for a nine-inch cake pre-cut into 14 slices.)
Pumpkin spice protein shakes
There have been some pretty wacky pumpkin spice products over the years, including dog beers, trash bags, and ramen noodles. (This last one we tried, but weren't quite sold on.) Pumpkin spice protein shakes, though, actually make sense, since pumpkin is healthy, and protein is healthy. Even though Premier Protein's pumpkin spice protein shakes aren't made with real pumpkin, their pumpkin-esque fall flavor makes a welcome change from more typical varieties like vanilla or chocolate. 15-packs of these shakes are currently selling at Sam's Club for $26.64.
Squash soup
There are two main types of squash you'll see in the grocery store: thin-skinned summer squash like zucchini and the more soup-worthy thick-skinned winter squash like butternut and pumpkin. Both of the latter varieties can be found in Member's Mark autumn squash soup, which doubles down on the fall flavors with the inclusion of apple juice and brown sugar before heating things up with curry spices and ginger. This soup is warm, comforting, and really quite affordable, since eight servings (two one-quart tubs) will run you just $7.91 at Sam's Club.
Dubai chocolate pralines
Dubai chocolate may not be a fall flavor per se, but it's very 2025. The trendy confection with all the green stuff inside catapulted to viral fame in a 2023 TikTok, but 2025 was the year it became supermarket-ubiquitous and spawned spinoffs, including an exceptional (and exceptionally hard-to-find) beer with a meme name: Dee's Nuts. While Sam's Club doesn't (yet) stock Dubai chocolate beer, it is selling Nutty & Fruity Dubai milk chocolate pralines at $14.98 for a 1-pound bag.