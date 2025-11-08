The 12 Best Sam's Club Fall Food Finds You Can't Pass Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Fall flavors" may get all the hype during the months of September and October, but as a public service announcement, we'd like to remind you that the end of spooky season marks the midpoint of autumn, not its ending. November is definitely a fall month, and technically, so are the first three weeks of December, which means it's not time to bail on the pumpkin spice just yet. Sam's Club hasn't, and some of our favorite pumpkin-flavored finds are still available in its warehouses. Another fall flavor has entered the chat, however — as grinning pumpkins give way to pilgrims, our thoughts (and taste buds) start turning to all things cranberry, and Sam's Club is happy to oblige.

A couple of the items on our list aren't really what could be considered traditional fall flavors. Instead, they remind us that holiday entertaining will soon be in full swing, so we'd best get ready. We've also included one of the newest variants of a Middle Eastern viral chocolate sensation, since this trendy treat can serve as a well-earned reward after another successful Sam's Club haul.