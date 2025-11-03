Why You Should Only Flip Your Burger Once, According To Bobby Flay

After a lifetime of the classic dish being his favorite comfort food, Bobby Flay has gotten the art of making a great burger down to a science. The New York chef knows every method that can improve or detract from a good burger — like the mistake of cooking them medium rare instead of medium. One of these seemingly minor yet very consequential factors is how often you flip your patty when cooking it on the grill. For Flay, the correct answer is just once, and he wasn't afraid to call out the many summertime grillmasters who insist on doing it any more than that.

He discussed the vitality of this small nuance during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where he quizzed the host on his barbecuing abilities. When the topic of flipping burgers came up, Flay gave a short rundown of what happens if you over-flip your patties. "These guys who think they can grill — they don't cook all year long," Flay set the scene. "So they flip and turn, flip and turn, flip and turn, and that's how you get greyed, grilled food [...] you want the grill to do its job — get it nice and crusty, flip it once, and get it crusty on the other side."