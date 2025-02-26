The Simple Burger Flipping Mistake You've Probably Been Making All Along
Flipping a burger should be a no-brainer, but properly executing a perfectly cooked burger involves some talent. From the amount of time between flips to the utensil used to make the maneuver, there are a few things you might need to improve in order to upgrade your burger-making game. However, one simple mistake stands out: Most home cooks and grill masters flip their burgers too much. To remedy this, we welcome you to burger school — where everyone gets an A for meat (or meatless).
Jennifer Borchardt, culinary content director at Pre Brands explained to The Takeout that the burger should only be flipped once during the entire cooking process. She suggested cooking the patty on one side for four to five minutes, then flipping it, and cooking for an additional three to four minutes. Any extra flipping will only lead to a rubbery, flavorless, overcooked patty. Borchardt's method yields a medium rare burger, depending on the thickness of your patty. While you can check for meat doneness without a thermometer, the USDA strongly recommends cooking ground meat like burgers to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
The proper utensil for the perfect flip
From the perfect, crispy smash burger to the thickest, juiciest hunk of beef, a well-made burger is not only moist and tender, but it also has a bit of caramelized char on the outside. While flipping the burger too often eliminates that delicious browning from forming, the wrong utensil could also impede that toasty char.
Jennifer Borchardt recommends utilizing a slotted spatula like the OXO Good Grips Fish Turner to preserve the sear, which is created by letting the patty sit still on the grill long enough to develop a crust. A fish spatula is strong enough to lift even heavier burgers from the pan without damaging the delicate char. Borchardt also likes the fish spatula because it is thin enough to slide under the burger without tearing the meat, or causing the patty to crumble. This is important for fish and veggie burgers, which are more delicate than their beefy friends. Toss your regular burger flipper back into the utensil drawer and grab a fish spatula to ensure that your burger flipping game is on point. And then get excited about the one burger flip that makes all the difference in a perfectly cooked patty.