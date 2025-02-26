The Simple Burger Flipping Mistake You've Probably Been Making All Along

Flipping a burger should be a no-brainer, but properly executing a perfectly cooked burger involves some talent. From the amount of time between flips to the utensil used to make the maneuver, there are a few things you might need to improve in order to upgrade your burger-making game. However, one simple mistake stands out: Most home cooks and grill masters flip their burgers too much. To remedy this, we welcome you to burger school — where everyone gets an A for meat (or meatless).

Jennifer Borchardt, culinary content director at Pre Brands explained to The Takeout that the burger should only be flipped once during the entire cooking process. She suggested cooking the patty on one side for four to five minutes, then flipping it, and cooking for an additional three to four minutes. Any extra flipping will only lead to a rubbery, flavorless, overcooked patty. Borchardt's method yields a medium rare burger, depending on the thickness of your patty. While you can check for meat doneness without a thermometer, the USDA strongly recommends cooking ground meat like burgers to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.