This Cheese Never Belongs On A Burger, According To Bobby Flay

Nothing says summertime backyard cookout better than a freshly grilled cheeseburger, each bite a perfect blend of juicy beef and melty cheese. But you have to use the right cheese, otherwise it might not melt — or worse — have an off-putting texture. For Bobby Flay, there's one popular cheese he'll never put on a burger, giving the thumbs-down to cheddar.

Flay said that cheddar doesn't melt well and "kind of sweats" instead, in his BBQ Burgers video class for Food Network. Cheese with higher moisture and fat content has a lower melting point (and therefore melt better), as opposed to drier, harder cheeses. Aged cheese, which lose moisture over time, can become oily, greasy, or grainy when heated, which is not what you want happening on your burger.

Cheddar is known for being sharp and tangy, depending on how long it's aged. Mild cheddar can be aged three to six months; sharp cheddar may be aged nine to 12 months; and extra sharp cheddar could be aged up to two years. While using sharp cheddar on a burger would be a problem, as Flay described, because it's dry and crumbly, if you really have a hankering for a cheddar cheeseburger, try a young, mild cheese, which will be creamier and easier to melt.