What's New At Aldi In November 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When the calendar flips over to November, what does Aldi have in store for us? With any luck, there'll be some marked-down Halloween candy (I know I'll be looking), and it looks like we'll also start to see some exciting new items in the weeks ahead. These include a few real steals on kitchen merch, some of which can help with everyday meal prep. Our favorite part of the season, though — of any season, actually — is seeing both new foods and returning favorites filling up the Aldi weekly finds section. (Isn't it about time to retire that "Aisle of Shame" moniker? I know I seldom regret my Aldi purchases, and I'm certainly not embarrassed by them.)
In November, Aldi will continue to offer a selection of fabulous fall foods. A few items belong on a party-worthy charcuterie board, while others offer a sneak preview of Thanksgiving dinner. There will also be a little taste of winter for anyone who can't wait for peppermint season to begin.
A compact (and colorful) air fryer
If you feel you've been missing out on the air fryer frenzy but don't have enough room on your kitchen counter, Aldi has the solution. The supermarket chain will be offering a space-saving Ambiano air fryer that's priced at just $24.99 and comes in your choice of black, navy blue, and purple. Sure, it's a bit too small to cook your Thanksgiving turkey, but it could probably handle a turkey breast. You can also use it to roast your own coffee beans and experience Pop-Tarts at their finest.
An all-purpose pair of kitchen shears
Although they may not seem terribly exciting, a good pair of kitchen shears is actually one of the most useful items you can have in your kitchen. You can use them to spatchcock a chicken (or turkey), chop tomatoes right in the can, snip herbs, slice pizza, or clip coupons, among other things. Aldi's selling its shears for just $5 a pair, and they even come with a handy plastic sheath to prevent them from poking anything in your junk drawer.
An affordable vacuum sealer
Anyone into sous vide cooking knows how important it is to have a good vacuum sealer. (The phrase, after all, translates to "under vacuum." In early November, Aldi will be offering Ambiano vacuum sealers for $19.99, along with refill rolls of bags priced at $9.99. Even if you don't have a sous vide machine (alas, Aldi seems to have stopped selling these), you can submerge your vacuum-bagged food in a pot of water and keep it at a steady temperature in the oven. You can also use your vacuum sealer to preserve anything from chips and cookies to sliced produce so it can stay fresh for longer.
A super cute sink strainer
A sink strainer is another seemingly dull but nonetheless necessary item, at least if you don't want to spend a fortune unclogging your sink on a regular basis. Even if you already have a perfectly functional strainer, you might want to hop on down to Aldi to check out this super-cute amphibian-themed kitchen accessory. Not feeling froggy? There's one in basic black, too, and both cost just $3.99 apiece.
A turkey-ready roasting pan
How big a turkey you need for Thanksgiving depends on how many people you're feeding. No matter the number, you'll need a generously sized pan with room for the turkey and maybe some roasted vegetables, too. There's no need to struggle with a flimsy disposable foil pan again this holiday when Aldi's selling a sturdy roaster for $17.99 that will last for many seasons to come. It's available in basic black and sage green and comes complete with a rack so the air can circulate and the bottom of the bird won't get soggy.
Turkey tools
In addition to the right roasting pan, cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey requires the correct kitchen equipment. A good baster is a must, and Aldi's baster even comes with a long, skinny bottle brush for cleaning. The November kitchen finds also include an injector for brining the bird from the inside out or giving it butter shots as it bakes. Both of these items are priced at $4.99 apiece.
Bite-sized pecan pies
Pumpkin pie season starts in September, but once Halloween is over, this flavor starts to give way to another of America's most popular pies: pecan. Even if you're not yet ready to commit to an entire pie before the holiday, you can still get a sweet teaser with a nine-pack of Aldi's bite-sized mini pecan tarts for $3.89. You might want to pick up several packages, though, in case these seasonal treats sell out.
Christmassy iced coffee
Are you so over pumpkin spice lattes? Starbucks dropped its ubiquitous annual autumn drink with its fall menu back in August, but the titan among coffee chains has yet to launch its line of winter beverages. Aldi, however, is dropping Barissimo peppermint mocha iced coffee four weeks before Thanksgiving. (Christmas creep is never a bad thing when it comes to our favorite flavors.) The product, which costs $3.75 per 2-quart carton, is ready to drink as is. If you really want to get festive, though, squirt some whipped cream on top and garnish your iced mocha with a crushed candy cane left over from last year.
Fall-flavored marshmallows
If you're hanging onto that fall feeling but want to try something new, Aldi's got you covered. Arriving in stores in time for November are Specially Selected cinnamon churro marshmallows, the perfect accompaniment to hot chocolate served in a pumpkin-shaped mug. If cinnamon's not your thing, these marshmallows (which cost $3.49 per 4.5-ounce bag) also come in a vanilla bean variety.
Gourmet almonds
With the end-of-year holiday season upon us, parties and other get-togethers come thick and fast. One of Aldi's new items makes for a super-simple but trendy appetizer that even has the benefit of being good for you: Marcona almonds. Aldi's Specially Selected almonds are priced at $4.29 per 5-ounce bag and come in both rosemary and sea salt varieties. While you needn't do anything more than pour them into a bowl to be eaten on their own, you could also go nuts decorating a charcuterie board.
Infused charcuterie
Speaking of charcuterie boards, Aldi's also got the perfect item to take center stage: An Appleton Farms infused salami trio for $4.99. It comes with three flavors: smoked gouda, red wine, and roasted garlic and asiago. (In October, Aldi offered honey-bourbon, tequila-ghost pepper, and vodka-olive varieties as stand-alones.) The booze-flavored salami by itself makes an impressive addition to your charcuterie selection, but you can create something even more wow-worthy by rolling the slices into the shape of a rose.
A sweet seasonal casserole
Not all of us are thankful for canned green beans drowning in condensed mushroom soup or marshmallow-coated yams, but this Season's Choice praline-topped sweet potato casserole is a side dish we can definitely get behind. It combines the best of sweet and savory under a delightfully crunchy crust, and $4.99 buys a generous 22-ounce serving. You may need to act fast to score one, though, since it's an Aldi fan favorite that some claim is better than homemade.