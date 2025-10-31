What's New At Aldi In November 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the calendar flips over to November, what does Aldi have in store for us? With any luck, there'll be some marked-down Halloween candy (I know I'll be looking), and it looks like we'll also start to see some exciting new items in the weeks ahead. These include a few real steals on kitchen merch, some of which can help with everyday meal prep. Our favorite part of the season, though — of any season, actually — is seeing both new foods and returning favorites filling up the Aldi weekly finds section. (Isn't it about time to retire that "Aisle of Shame" moniker? I know I seldom regret my Aldi purchases, and I'm certainly not embarrassed by them.)

In November, Aldi will continue to offer a selection of fabulous fall foods. A few items belong on a party-worthy charcuterie board, while others offer a sneak preview of Thanksgiving dinner. There will also be a little taste of winter for anyone who can't wait for peppermint season to begin.