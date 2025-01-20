Your Air Fryer Is The Key To The Freshest Possible Cup Of Coffee

Most of the time when you use your air fryer, it's probably for things like heating leftovers, making fried food, or roasting vegetables. Air fryers are convenient kitchen tools, but probably the last thing you'd think of using when making a cup of joe. In fact, my air fryer is on the other side of the kitchen to my coffee pot because I never think of using the two together. So, when I found out that air fryers can actually be used to roast coffee beans, I was more than a little surprised.

If you're a new coffee drinker or you usually stick to instant coffee, you probably don't have the equipment required for roasting and grinding beans. But, if you're more of a coffee connoisseur, trying out this unconventional way to use your air fryer will revolutionize your mornings. All you'll need is your trusty air fryer, 10 minutes out of your day, and your preferred green coffee beans.