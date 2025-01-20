Your Air Fryer Is The Key To The Freshest Possible Cup Of Coffee
Most of the time when you use your air fryer, it's probably for things like heating leftovers, making fried food, or roasting vegetables. Air fryers are convenient kitchen tools, but probably the last thing you'd think of using when making a cup of joe. In fact, my air fryer is on the other side of the kitchen to my coffee pot because I never think of using the two together. So, when I found out that air fryers can actually be used to roast coffee beans, I was more than a little surprised.
If you're a new coffee drinker or you usually stick to instant coffee, you probably don't have the equipment required for roasting and grinding beans. But, if you're more of a coffee connoisseur, trying out this unconventional way to use your air fryer will revolutionize your mornings. All you'll need is your trusty air fryer, 10 minutes out of your day, and your preferred green coffee beans.
Roasting green coffee beans in an air fryer
You might be stuck on "green coffee beans," and I don't blame you. Green coffee beans are beans that haven't gone through the roasting process, unlike traditional coffee beans that almost all coffee shops and commercial retailers use. While green coffee beans can be used raw, most people purchase them to roast at home. If you want to make coffee from scratch, dehydrating green beans in your air fryer will provide you with the freshest grounds possible and give you control over the roast level, which affects the overall flavor.
To start, pour a good amount of beans into your air fryer, but allow enough room for them to expand as they heat. Roasting should take no more than 10 minutes. You should start to hear the beans crack after several minutes, so if you prefer a lighter roast, this is a good indicator to take them out. You can let your roasted beans rest for a couple of days to allow them to degas (this is where carbon dioxide is released from the beans and creates the bubbly crema that you get on the coffee's surface). Use your beans within two weeks to enjoy them at their best.