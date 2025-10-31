The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Their Nonstick Pans

Your nonstick pan is a culinary workhorse. You can rely on it when you can't rely on any other cookware. It makes your life easier. Fried eggs? You got 'em in a flash, and you won't spend precious minutes at the sink after breakfast, trying to scrape stuck egg residue from the bottom of the pan, all thanks to your nonstick pan's precious Teflon coating. However, nonstick pans aren't without their faults.

The elephant in the room: Some may worry that Teflon isn't exactly safe to use. However, nonstick pans manufactured after 2014, in the United States, do not include the chemical known as PFOA (or perfluorooctanoic acid) that's been connected to increased risk of cancer and similar illness, thanks to a federal ban on nonstick coatings that contain the chemical. And, even if you're still worried about Teflon, you can buy nonstick pans made from other, growing-in-popularity materials, too, such as ceramic rather than regular nonstick cookware.

But with that out of the way, there's still more you have to look out for when cooking with nonstick. If you make some of the following big mistakes, you could ruin your pan or your food.