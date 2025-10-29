The Worst Frozen Waffles In The Store Are Gluten-Free (And Flavor-Free)
Frozen waffles are a quick and easy way to deal with breakfast, but in our ranking of frozen waffles from worst to best, there was one brand that completely missed the mark on a very key aspect: flavor. Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles had absolutely none of it. Even after the waffle had been prepared, our tester questioned whether or not it had been properly cooked, coming to the conclusion that five minutes in the toaster oven just wasn't enough to toast it. (Perhaps only a dive in the deep fryer could have taken that frozen waffle from floppy to crispy.)
As our taster wrote, "These waffles simply do not conjure up any images of children (or adults) eating breakfast happily." That being said, the waffles do have their utility; not only are they gluten-free, but they're also free of dairy, eggs, and corn, which makes them extremely allergy-friendly. Unfortunately, they also happen to be flavor-free, which is the ultimate disappointment. Hey, at least they contain 22 grams of whole grains per serving, so that's good.
How to rescue flavorless frozen waffles
If you do happen to have a box of disappointing frozen waffles like Van's Gluten Free Original, don't worry — there are plenty of ways to make frozen waffles taste so much better. Basically, we recommend that you transform them into a starchy, versatile base and cover them with all sorts of flavorful ingredients. They are a blank canvas, after all, so think outside the box. Load them up with pizza toppings before popping them under the broiler, or swap bread with waffles for the ultimate breakfast sandwich loaded with flavorful fillings like smoky bacon and sharp cheddar.
Use bland frozen waffles as the base of an ice cream dessert, and shower them in syrups, sauces, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. You can even just slice the waffles into strips and dip them into something extra-sweet, like our favorite hazelnut cocoa spread, Nutella. It's really about distracting your palate while you enjoy the big picture, so to speak. For a breakfast go-to with actual flavor, we like these frozen waffles so much better.