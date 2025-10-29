The Worst Frozen Waffles In The Store Are Gluten-Free (And Flavor-Free)

Frozen waffles are a quick and easy way to deal with breakfast, but in our ranking of frozen waffles from worst to best, there was one brand that completely missed the mark on a very key aspect: flavor. Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles had absolutely none of it. Even after the waffle had been prepared, our tester questioned whether or not it had been properly cooked, coming to the conclusion that five minutes in the toaster oven just wasn't enough to toast it. (Perhaps only a dive in the deep fryer could have taken that frozen waffle from floppy to crispy.)

As our taster wrote, "These waffles simply do not conjure up any images of children (or adults) eating breakfast happily." That being said, the waffles do have their utility; not only are they gluten-free, but they're also free of dairy, eggs, and corn, which makes them extremely allergy-friendly. Unfortunately, they also happen to be flavor-free, which is the ultimate disappointment. Hey, at least they contain 22 grams of whole grains per serving, so that's good.