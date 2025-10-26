13 Affordable Miami Restaurants To Try On Your Next Trip

Miami is famously the city of sun, surf, and tropical laidback vibes. You can also add great dining to that list. Post-COVID, the city's restaurant scene went through some big changes: The boom in 200-seat restaurants, for instance, went bust, in part due to the decline of international tourists to South Florida. But more nimble restaurants are still serving great fare.

At a time when inflation still stings, getting good value for your meal is paramount. Eating out on vacation doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg as long as you avoid tourist traps and find the spots beloved by locals. That means knowing where to look for great, affordable food. Fortunately, the city offers plenty of creative dining to suit everyone's taste.

And Miami is not just Cuban cuisine and seafood, either. This diverse city offers excellent everything from Lebanese mezze and Neapolitan pizza to good old-fashioned Southern barbecue.