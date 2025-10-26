13 Affordable Miami Restaurants To Try On Your Next Trip
Miami is famously the city of sun, surf, and tropical laidback vibes. You can also add great dining to that list. Post-COVID, the city's restaurant scene went through some big changes: The boom in 200-seat restaurants, for instance, went bust, in part due to the decline of international tourists to South Florida. But more nimble restaurants are still serving great fare.
At a time when inflation still stings, getting good value for your meal is paramount. Eating out on vacation doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg as long as you avoid tourist traps and find the spots beloved by locals. That means knowing where to look for great, affordable food. Fortunately, the city offers plenty of creative dining to suit everyone's taste.
And Miami is not just Cuban cuisine and seafood, either. This diverse city offers excellent everything from Lebanese mezze and Neapolitan pizza to good old-fashioned Southern barbecue.
Chug's Diner
Cuban is a must in Miami, home of the largest Cuban-American population in the country. Sure, Versailles is legendary, but it's lost some of its magic, and Cuban cuisine is no longer confined to Little Havana.
So head to Coconut Grove for Chug's Diner, which the Michelin Guide calls one of the best Cuban spots in the city. Breakfast here is a great way to start your day: Order the popular cast-iron pancake that is slow-cooked in clarified butter and will definitely give you all the carb-fueled energy you need for a day at the beach. The pancake comes with maple syrup, but you can add homestead guava, chocolate, and sweet cream cheese on top as well.
For lunch or dinner, you've got to try the restaurant's version of the iconic Cuban American Sandwich with sweet ham, salami, lechon (roasted pig), Swiss, mustard aioli, and pickles. These items will only set you back $17 and $19, respectively. Chug's is all about creatively imagining classic dishes, so we love the Cuban-Jewish fusion dish of Malanga Latkes with guava apple sauce, sour cream, and sazon completa for just $14.
Lastly, the atmosphere here is peak Miami with outdoor seating available and plenty of plants surrounding the tables: It's an ambiance that makes you breathe more lightly.
(786) 353-2940
3444 Main Hwy, Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
Franky's Deli Warehouse
Sandwiches are big in Miami. Of course, the most famous is the Cuban, which crossed the strait from the island to Florida as its novelty impressed visiting Americans in the 19th century. It was also an affordable meal for immigrant workers during the early 20th century. Sandwiches in general, however, are more convenient to eat on the beach than, say, pasta.
So in the Miami tradition, head to Franky's Deli for one of the nation's top-rated sandwich shops. You won't just find a Cuban here, but plenty of other great stalwarts, too. The Cuban is prepared with lean pork, ham, Swiss, dill pickles, and plenty of mustard, all served on a crispy Cuban bread. For a Latin classic, order the Pan Con Bistec which comes with potato sticks, lettuce, onion, tomato, and a choice of cheese for $11.95.
The top sandwich, however, is the classic Italian filled with Italian sandwich meats — ham, salami, capicola — and provolone cheese. Other popular items include the tuna, meatball parmesan, and chicken breast. Each is just $9.95.
(305) 827-5366
2596 W 84th St, Hialeah, FL 33016
Taquiza
Tacos by the beach sounds like the ideal spot for lunch in Miami. You have plenty of options out there, but we're going with the Michelin Guide-recommended Taquiza. Customers here rave about the tacos and the chips, and, naturally, the view of the beach.
The place started as a taco stall back in 2014, but before long, its brick-and-mortar in Miami Beach became a popular spot thanks to its house-made tortillas, which have a signature blue corn color. Each taco is $5 or $6. Try the slow-roasted pulled pork or a classic carne asada. Braised brisket with chiles and spices is the South meets Mexico. Of course, there's seafood, too: wild-caught grouper fish with cabbage and chipotle cream, and a wild red shrimp with cilantro cream. Both are fried.
There's more than tacos, here. You can order blue corn totopos chips with guacamole and roasted salsa for $12. And the decent menu of Mexican lager and American IPAs and ale beers, each for just $6, is the perfect complement to a taco meal on a breezy, sunny day.
(786) 588-4755
7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
We love a good backstory: Mister O1 (which is the letter O) is named after the O-1 American visa handed out to foreign individuals with extraordinary skills, hence the beneficiary Chef Renato Viola naming his exceptional pizza place after it. This popular spot has expanded its reach across the city since it opened, now boasting several locations.
We enjoy the cozy vibe at the Wynwood location, which has nearly 9,000 reviews on Google and a near-perfect aggregate score of 4.9. Clearly, there's something special about the air here.
We always say to judge a pizzeria by its Margherita, the standard bearer. So order it here with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, fior di latte, and basil for just $17.99. And we love a spicy pie, so try the Alessandra Jalapeño which is also topped with mushrooms and avocado. For something out of the ordinary, order the Coffee Paolo with your typical red sauce and mozzarella plus novel ingredients including gorgonzola blue cheese, honey, spicy salami, and, yes, actual coffee. Pies range from $17.99 to $21.99.
For dessert, order the Nutella and banana calzone for $15.99. This may not be our favorite pizza spot in Florida, but it is certainly more affordable and no less delicious.
Multiple Locations
Hometown Barbecue
Miami can be outputtingly showy, so it's such a relief to head to an all-American barbecue joint like Hometown, which comes with a creative twist. The Miami transplant of the Brooklyn, New York, joint helmed by pitmaster Bill Durney, the brisket and beef ribs here have been called some of the best outside of Texas. The Brooklyn branch is one of the best Southern meals in New York City.
Brisket by the ½-pound goes for $22, while pork spare ribs are $18. For some Latin flavor, order the Oaxacan chicken with pickled red onions and salsa verde for $25. Or get half a dozen smoked wings with Mexican mole dust, cilantro, queso fresco, and charred poblano crema for $16. Tacos are on the menu, too. Brisket, chicken, and pulled pork tacos each go for $13-$15. We're not done yet: A smoked turkey BLT sandwich with avocado mayo is $18. Brisket queso with corn tortilla chips makes for a great side at just $14. And with all that meat, we recommend a refreshing palate cleanser like the $15 watermelon salad.
Everything about this place feels right, from the varied menu options to the welcoming outdoor neon sign and indoor white lights along the ceiling. It might not be the best barbecue in Florida, but the homey Hometown is our favorite hangout spot for smoked meats in Miami.
(305) 396-4551
1200 NW 22nd St, #100, Miami, FL 33142
Zak The Baker
Zak the Baker is a kitschy name attuned with the colorful Miami vibes. But this is no ordinary bakery: The eponymous Zak is a two-time James Beard semifinalist. It is no stretch to say that this is one of the best bakeries in the country, even if it didn't make our list.
Situated in the trendy neighborhood of Lynwood, the colorful facade creates an inviting ambiance. It only gets better inside as you're greeted with a sumptuous display of baked goods. Order something savory, such as the mushroom Danish ($9.50) or the spinach artichoke boureka ($6.50). Or indulge your sweet tooth with a hazelnut croissant ($8) or a flourless olive oil cake ($5).
Move on to one of Zak's plates. The French Toast is made with brioche bread dipped in vanilla bean custard and topped with pecan butter, crème Anglaise, blueberry coulis, lemon thyme, and whipped cream for $18. Sourdough grilled cheese with both Gouda and Muenster, with a side of tomato bisque soup, is only $15. Come for breakfast, lunch, or brunch. And everything is Kosher certified.
(786) 294-0876
295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
Naomi's Garden
Cubans are not the only community with their neighborhood. Miami is also home to Little Haiti, whose food is finally getting the attention it deserves, thanks in no small part to praise from the late Anthony Bourdain. Head to this home away from home for the Haitian Miamians and stop by Naomi's Garden for Caribbean ambiance — there's an actual garden adjoining outdoor seating — and delicious comfort, traditional fare.
This well-reviewed spot serves popular jerk chicken, curry chicken, goat stew, and oxtail. The menu works akin to, say, Chipotle's: Choose your main, which can be vegan (spinach stew for $11), meat (goat stew for $15), seafood (fried grouper for $12), or poultry (jerk chicken for $11). Then add two sides of either grains, greens, or fried items. White rice, yellow cornmeal, or rice and peas make for a great base. So do steamed veggies for a slight surcharge. Add crispy or sweet plantains for less than a dollar.
For the final step, add pikliz, a spicy Haitian condiment akin to slaw with pickled cabbage, onions, carrots, and peppers tossed in vinegar. Given the variety of options, you're bound to find something to your taste, and at an affordable price.
(305) 456-4715
650 NW 71st St, Miami, FL 33150
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
How does an evening on the Aegean Sea sound? Miami is not exactly this Mediterranean rebound, but at Mandolin, it's the closest you'll get to Turkey and Greece's common shore. Headed by Turk Ahmet Erkaya and Greek Anastasia Koutsioukis, the blue and white facade would be right at home on any Aegean island. There's an outdoor bar, but the energy thrives in the interior courtyard, featuring rustic tables and chairs under a white canopy supported by bamboo sticks.
A Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand pick, awarded to good-value spots, come here with your favorite people when the sun is out. Order the Greek or Turkish mezze sampler, each of which features seasonal vegetables and is $37. Cantabrian anchovies with smoked chili vinaigrette for $19 are also a great value. Then add a couple mains, such as the popular minced beef dumplings for $35. Lemon potatoes for $12 are a nice complement.
Add to the good time by ordering a pitcher of white sangria with rose water, one of our favorite ingredients, for $68. Greek wheat beer and Turkish lager are available, too, for $10 and $13, respectively. If you come with three or four people, the split check will be affordable. This is definitely one of the great outdoor dining spots Miami is famous for.
(305) 749-9140
4312 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Lira Beirut Eatery
Circle back to Wynwood — this truly is the happening Miami neighborhood — to dine at the exceptionally beloved Lira Beirut Eatery. If you know anything about Wynwood, you know that street art is what has made this former industrial zone popular. Lira's graffiti-like Arabic calligraphy facade fits right in.
This is the place to come with friends and order a bunch of shared plates. Start with something fun, like beet hummus, popular with diners, for just $10. Then order the fresh and crunchy, thanks to the pita chips, fattoush salad with pomegranate molasses vinaigrette. Add a plate of labneh with garlic and mint or stuffed grape leaves for $10 and $12, respectively.
Ever had uncooked meat? Think of it as akin to sushi. Kibbeh nayeh is a Lebanese delicacy. You'll get raw meat with garnishes like onions and jalapeños for $22. Not your vibe? Order hot plates, instead, like the mini beef sausages with roasted pine nuts for $17, and beef sambousek (like an empanada) for $14. And all of these are just the starters, but we like to order a bunch of affordable starters to make a full meal.
(786) 360-3543
2000 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Lung Yai Thai Tapas
Thai Tapas is a new one for us. Spanish-style servings of Thai food in Little Havana: What could be more Miami, a wonderfully diverse city, than that? We've been told that the lines are long at this no-reservations, Michelin-recommended spot, which is always a good sign that the food is good.
Bangkok-born Chef Veenuthri Trisransri serves up flavorful Thai street food, including northern Thai specialties like ground pork in a house-made tomato and chili curry for $13. We love the basil spicy stir-fry rice with a choice of chicken, pork, or beef for $15. It pairs well with the shrimp and calamari salad with spicy lime dressing, also for $15.
Don't skip the $7 shrimp or pork dumplings, which can be prepared steamed or fried. Crispy spring rolls for just $7 make for another great snack. The chef's recommended crispy duck with Thai spicy sauce is more pricey, but at $24, it is still affordably priced.
(786) 334-6262
1731 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Joe's Stone Crab
Joe's Stone Crab is legendary, like Frank Sinatra at the Las Vegas Sands, legendary. It is our choice for the best seafood in all of Florida. This place has been around since 1913, started as a lunch counter before Miami Beach was even Miami Beach, when the asthmatic Joseph Weiss moved down from New York to Miami on doctor's orders. The Miami Beach air made all the difference in easing his breathing, which was neither the first nor last time someone's health improved thanks to the Florida fresh air.
The stone crabs, obviously, are big here, served chilled with a piquant mustard sauce. Prices vary depending on size and whether you're dining in or taking out, and start from $49.95. Turn it into a classic meal for $30, which comes with coleslaw, hashed brown potatoes, creamed spinach, and a slice of Key Lime pie, offering a chance to try and share several dishes.
This is a seafood restaurant, one of the best in the country and Michelin-recommended, so the menu has some pricey options, but some great deals include ½ pound of peel-and-eat shrimp to take away for only $14.95. There's Manhattan clam chowder and stone crab bisque soup for $12.95 each, and the fish and chips is $25. Also, try the non-alcoholic Strawberry Smash with house-made strawberry syrup, watermelon, and lemon for $12.
(305) 673-0365
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Ghee Indian Kitchen
This James Beard Outstanding Restaurant semifinalist is helmed by a chef who has himself been nominated four times. It's a great advantage that Chef Niven Patel sources many of the ingredients from his own farm in nearby Homestead, which grows, for example, 10 different kinds of mango.
Boasting a Michelin Bib Gourmand, the Wynwood location has a 13-dish tasting menu for $75 if you want to go all out. We say skip it and order a few items off the regular menu. Curries served with basmati rice include lamb with coconut ($26), chicken tikka masala ($24), and vegetable kofta ($21). Add naan bread with avocado ($9) or ghee ($6). If you're into kabab, we recommend the lamb with mint, caramelized onions, and raita (an Indian yogurt-based condiment) for $23.
A mango lassi with Chef Patel's own mangoes and cardamom for $11 is a must. But there are also many flavorful, special cocktails on the menu, such as the saffron-infused vodka for $16. Or get the mango margarita or Mo'Garita, also made with Patel's mangos.
Multiple Locations
Sra. Martínez
Chef Michelle Bernstein has been called one of Miami's favorite chefs thanks to her local cooking show and her erstwhile restaurant Michy's. Fortunately, she's back on the scene with top-rated Sra. Martínez, which incorporates flavors she picked up in the Levant, North Africa, and Spain. Head to the attractive Coral Gables, just a few miles from Downtown Miami, for this culinary tour of the Mediterranean.
Choose the three-course lunch menu for $35 or order à la carte. Start with carbonara croquettas with egg yolk and pecorino for $9. The mushroom croquettes also come in for praise, and are also $9. For your main, order one half of a free-range chicken spiced with harissa for $26. For dessert, try the labneh panna cotta with honey, strawberry syrup, and macerated berries for $12.
If you're more in the mood for a sandwich or burger, order the crunchy fish with tartar sauce for $22 or a double patty burger on a bun from aforementioned Zak the Baker for $21. A popular dinner dish is the oxtail paella. At $48, it isn't cheap, but paella is never meant to be eaten alone. So if you share it with your friends, it is more affordable.
(786) 860-5980
2325 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL 33134