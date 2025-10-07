How To Avoid Overpriced Food While Enjoying Your Vacation

Many people would agree that one of the best things about vacationing and discovering a new city or country is eating the local food. From lobster rolls in Maine to black mole in Mexico to pristine sushi in Japan, every destination has a dish worth searching for. However, eating out for every meal can quickly take a big bite out of your travel budget, especially if you're in a location that caters to lots of tourists (this often translates into overpriced tourist-trap restaurants). When it comes to tips and advice on making the most of your food budget, we couldn't think of a better source than Sherry Peters, an experienced international flight attendant and creator of Atlas + Wild, which generates unique, off-the-beaten-path travel experiences for anyone seeking adventure.

For starters, Peters recommends quickly hitting up the local grocery stores. "If I'm flying to Greece, I head to the grocery store as soon as I land and buy Greek yogurt, honey, and strawberries, and make a breakfast parfait instead of eating at the hotel breakfast buffet," she explained, adding, "There are plenty of shops in Europe that have pre-made food." Most of the time, buying your own ingredients or even a pre-made sandwich or salad from a store or market will be more economical than eating out. That said, Peters doesn't make every meal herself when traveling. In her Greece example, she said, "For lunch, I may drop into a pastry shop for their 'toast' sandwich, which is like a grilled cheese, sometimes with ham, and a salad." With a simple dish like this, you're still enjoying the local cuisine, just in a less extravagant way than, say, splurging in a touristy spot.