Why Black Mole Is Such A Coveted (And Pricey) Dish In Mexico

Mole is often considered to be the national sauce of Mexico. Like many Mexican foods (enchiladas and tacos, for example), there are several variations of mole, ranging from chocolate-scented mole poblano from Puebla to the green mole verde that hails from the coastal region of Veracruz. But, if there is one mole to rule them all, it just might be mole negro, or black mole which comes from Oaxaca. Undertaking this expert-level recipe often means a time commitment of multiple days and up to 40 different ingredients, including chilhuacle chiles, which are highly valuable peppers. Between the cost of the chiles and the many steps needed to create black mole, it's often prepared only on the most special of occasions in the country.

Chilhuacle chiles have been grown in Mexico since the time of the Aztecs and are currently the most expensive chiles in Mexico, surpassing the value of saffron and vanilla beans. They are difficult to grow, making them prized not only for their scarcity, but because of their historical significance. You're most likely to find black mole in higher end restaurants, at weddings, during the celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), and other momentous celebrations. It is seriously striking in both appearance and flavor; the sauce is dark as night and the flavor is almost impossible to comprehend. It's exceptionally savory and rich, but there are sweet, smoky, and nutty notes, with the unmistakable deep bitterness of the darkest chocolate. Black mole is classically served with turkey and chicken, but the sauce can be used in enchiladas and tamales.