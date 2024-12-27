Why A Totally Black Plantain Is Still Good To Use

Overripe bananas have darkened the doorstep of many an innocent breakfast eater or baker since time immemorial. The withered lump of black peel and its sad, soggy innards will hardly even do for banana bread, let alone as a snack by itself. When your banana is that ripe, it's best to leave it to the compost so it can return to Mother Earth. But before you apply the same logic to your plantains, just know this: even though many cultures eat green plantains, fully black plantains are also perfectly edible.

It's easy to misjudge their ripeness at the store. Unlike bananas, plantains come off the shelves at the store still as green as the day they were chopped from the tree. Don't make the mistake of trying to eat it as it turns yellow. Unlike your local Cavendish, these are cooking bananas that you're meant to fry, roast, or boil first at any stage of ripeness. Also, unlike bananas, plantains aren't considered fully ripe until they're mostly black with just a touch of yellow remaining. At this point, the flesh is sweet and won't have too much give when you squeeze it. But you can still eat plantains even when there are no yellow spots left. The flesh inside is still good, albeit soft. With that softness comes a quandary: How exactly can you prepare a dish with an ingredient that has such a tricky texture?