For Your First Trip To Costco, You Should Block Out A Few Hours. Here's Why

So, you've finally decided to take the plunge and see what Costco is all about. Whether you purchased a Gold Star card or the pricier Executive membership, super-savings are right around the corner. However, when you make your first trip, it's best to give yourself ample time to explore your new grocery haunt because you're not in Kansas anymore, Toto.

Unlike your typical supermarket, Costco isn't just filled with foodstuffs and basic essentials. In one aisle you'll find frozen T.V. dinners -– the perfect accompaniment to the television sets Costco also sells. You can buy a new refrigerator with a freezer large enough to fit dozens of Costco's best frozen pizzas. And if you're in need of any other appliances (big or small), you will have the opportunity to get your hands on those as well. Needless to say, all those products take up space, so only a store of immense size can accommodate all that merchandise.

An average grocery store measures roughly 40,000 square feet –- only half the size of a small Costco. If you live in the state with the largest Costco, you'll be attempting to navigate your way through 235,000 square feet of various products on the shelves. On you first trip, you likely won't be very familiar with the layout of the massive store, meaning it's a good idea to set aside a few hours when you make your inaugural appearance so you can get everything on your shopping list.