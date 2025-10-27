For Your First Trip To Costco, You Should Block Out A Few Hours. Here's Why
So, you've finally decided to take the plunge and see what Costco is all about. Whether you purchased a Gold Star card or the pricier Executive membership, super-savings are right around the corner. However, when you make your first trip, it's best to give yourself ample time to explore your new grocery haunt because you're not in Kansas anymore, Toto.
Unlike your typical supermarket, Costco isn't just filled with foodstuffs and basic essentials. In one aisle you'll find frozen T.V. dinners -– the perfect accompaniment to the television sets Costco also sells. You can buy a new refrigerator with a freezer large enough to fit dozens of Costco's best frozen pizzas. And if you're in need of any other appliances (big or small), you will have the opportunity to get your hands on those as well. Needless to say, all those products take up space, so only a store of immense size can accommodate all that merchandise.
An average grocery store measures roughly 40,000 square feet –- only half the size of a small Costco. If you live in the state with the largest Costco, you'll be attempting to navigate your way through 235,000 square feet of various products on the shelves. On you first trip, you likely won't be very familiar with the layout of the massive store, meaning it's a good idea to set aside a few hours when you make your inaugural appearance so you can get everything on your shopping list.
Your first trip to Costco can be overwhelming
While the magnitude of your average Costco dwarfs the size of the average supermarket, it's not just the immensity of the warehouse that can lead folks to feel overwhelmed. Unlike most grocery stores, the aisles are simply labeled with numbers, forcing you to explore the area to find out what's on the shelves. That will make finding everything on your shopping list somewhat challenging during your first trip, so setting aside a few hours of your time is almost mandatory if you plan to walk out with everything you intended to buy.
There's also more to Costco than shopping for merchandise to bring home. The retailer's famous food court menu has all sorts of goodies in store for hungry customers looking to take a load off after traversing the labyrinth. Then there's all the free samples offered throughout the store –- you certainly don't want to miss out on those. All things considered, shopping at Costco is an event. When you make your first trip, give yourself enough time to see as much of what the discount warehouse has to offer as possible.
It's worth noting that making your first trip to Costco a weekend affair might be a mistake. The retailer is notoriously busy on Saturdays and Sundays, meaning you'll be attempting to maneuver your way through the endless aisles while Costco pros are zipping around the warehouse, not to mention the long checkout line. Some people claim mornings are the best time to shop at Costco, but most card-carrying members agrees that weekdays are ideal if you want to compete with the least amount of foot traffic.