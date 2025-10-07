New Fast Food Menu Items Everyone Will Be Talking About In October 2025

You can trick-or-treat for more than just candy this spooky season because many of your favorite fast food joints have decided to take part in the festivities with treats of their own. Halloween's popularity is no secret; in 2024, Americans spent more than $4 billion on candy alone. But candy isn't all that's good in the month of October, and America has come a long way from just offering candy corn and pumpkin spice lattes. Fast food restaurants understand that limited-time items — especially those with a spooky twist — get hungry guests even more excited to try something new or revisit an old favorite before it vanishes for another year.

Whether you've been waiting all year for your favorite snack or meal to make a comeback, or you're looking to get into the season by trying something on-theme after a long day at the pumpkin patch, there's something on a fast food menu you're sure to love. Before you make yourself dizzy trying to decide which restaurant has seasonal items worth trying out, take a look at this list to see what your favorite place has on the menu so you can get it before it's gone.