New Fast Food Menu Items Everyone Will Be Talking About In October 2025
You can trick-or-treat for more than just candy this spooky season because many of your favorite fast food joints have decided to take part in the festivities with treats of their own. Halloween's popularity is no secret; in 2024, Americans spent more than $4 billion on candy alone. But candy isn't all that's good in the month of October, and America has come a long way from just offering candy corn and pumpkin spice lattes. Fast food restaurants understand that limited-time items — especially those with a spooky twist — get hungry guests even more excited to try something new or revisit an old favorite before it vanishes for another year.
Whether you've been waiting all year for your favorite snack or meal to make a comeback, or you're looking to get into the season by trying something on-theme after a long day at the pumpkin patch, there's something on a fast food menu you're sure to love. Before you make yourself dizzy trying to decide which restaurant has seasonal items worth trying out, take a look at this list to see what your favorite place has on the menu so you can get it before it's gone.
Wendy's Tendys
Wendy's jumped on the fast food chicken bandwagon and is taking over the reins with its new chicken tender — or rather Tendys — menu option. Customers can order the Tendys in either a 3-piece or a 4-piece option, and you can decide between six new sauces: Wendy's Signature Sauce, Sweet Chili, Scorchin' Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard. Chicken lovers, rest assured, whatever sauce you choose to dip your Tendys in, you'll be able to go back and try another because this treat has been added as a core menu item starting September 2025.
Burger King's Jack-O-Lantern Whopper
Burger King is delivering everything but an eerie sight with its Halloween 2025 menu featuring the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, which is sure to refuel you after delighting in the Monster Mash. The burger is a take on the popular flame-grilled Whopper but with an orange bun topped with black sesame seeds to make it mildly spooky. The orange color is anything but frightening, though, since paprika oleoresin is what's used to bring out the vibrant hue. The burger comes stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Of course, you can order it however you please since at Burger King, "You Rule."
McDonald's Pumpkin & Crème Pie
McDonald's seasonal menu items are a little less spooky for Halloween and a little more cozy for autumn, with additions like the Pumpkin & Crème Pie. The delightful little dessert features pumpkin pie and crème wrapped up and delivered in a turnover-style pie crust. This seasonal treat is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy the sweet flavors of fall.
Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat
The days may be getting chillier, but you can still enjoy a frozen treat while wearing your coziest sweater. After all, how could anyone pass up Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat? Enjoy the soft serve that Dairy Queen is known for with pieces of actual pumpkin pie blended in. Every bite is a treat on its own, and this Blizzard is the perfect cold dessert for those who want to participate in fall festivities even though it's still hot where they live.
Sonic Trick or Treat Blasts
If your sweet tooth is craving the sugary goodness of Halloween, but it's not time for candy yet, you can grab a Trick or Treat Blast from Sonic to fill the void in your heart and tummy. The Trick or Treat Blast comes with either vanilla or chocolate flavor as a base with goodies like Heath, M&M's Minis, and Oreo Cookie pieces mixed in and sprinkled on top. The chocolate flavor even has chocolate syrup added as well. The Trick or Treat Blasts have a little bit of everything to keep the Halloween celebration going all month long.
Chipotle Red Chimichurri sauce
There's no denying that a variety of delicious sauces to choose from is non-negotiable amongst many restaurant-goers. Chipotle is giving hungry guests something to look forward to with its Red Chimichurri sauce. The sauce is meant to be a tangy, limited-time addition to the Chipotle menu. While there's not a set meal that the Red Chimichurri sauce is meant to partner with, Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, recommends trying it with a carne asada burrito, a chicken bowl, or a Sofritas bowl. Whatever you plan on trying it with, just be sure to do it before it's gone.
Taco Bell Vanilla Cream and Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze
Autumn can't be all warm treats and beverages; there's got to be room left for frozen delights like the Taco Bell Vanilla Cream and Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freezes. These drinks are a carbonated slushy with either vanilla or vanilla orange flavor mixed in. If you've never changed up your drink with your Taco Bell order, it might be time to give these a try before they're no longer available.
Popeyes Hot Ones menu
Popeyes is making history by collaborating with the incredibly popular YouTube series "Hot Ones," with the release of its Hot Ones menu. Starting September, those hungry for chicken and bold enough to brave the heat can choose from an array of menu items with varying heat levels inspired by the sauces featured on each episode of the series. The menu includes mild-heat Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers, a medium-heat Smokin' Rojo Sandwich, hot Darin' Dab Ghost Wings, and of course, the extremely hot sauce that can be added to any item if you dare: The Last Dab.
Burgerville Oktoberfest Cheeseburger
Those celebrating autumn in the Pacific Northwest, specifically Washington or Oregon, can find deliciousness inside every Burgerville location with the chain's limited release Oktoberfest Cheeseburger. The sandwich is made to satisfy burger — and bratwurst — cravings, as it's bratwurst-inspired and stacked with Swiss cheese, roasted cabbage, and garlic aioli, all nestled between a pretzel bun.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is to fall what Mariah Carey is to Christmas. If you listen closely, you can almost hear the leaves rustle as it makes its way back to the Starbucks menu to join coffee lovers everywhere on their autumnal adventures. The seasonal icon was first released in 2003, and the pumpkin sauce and pumpkin spice toppings have made it a fall favorite ever since, with consumers counting down the days each year till its usual late-summer arrival.
Jack in the Box Monster Munchie Meal
Doing too much of the Monster Mash will certainly lead to the Monster Munchies, and thankfully, Jack in the Box saw this coming. The Monster Munchie Meal is everything you need when you're hungry, and a few things you didn't know you needed. The meal includes two Monster Tacos, four chicken nuggets, seasoned curly fries, and your choice of either a Monster Mozzarella Stick, a Monster Churro, or a Jumbo Egg Roll — and of course, a drink of your choosing in a limited Halloween-themed cup.
The Human Bean Pumpkin Snowy
Whether you prefer your coffee hot or iced, no matter the weather, you can't go wrong with a Pumpkin Snowy from The Human Bean. This drink gives the experience of a storybook-worthy fall day, with a blend of white chocolate and pumpkin flavors. While the original Snowy is a beloved year-round drink at The Human Bean, the coffee chain encourages people to let out their festive side with the addition of pumpkin and cinnamon sprinkles starting in the late summer.