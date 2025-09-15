Review: The Popeyes Hot Ones Menu Brings Extreme Spice To Some Popeyes Favorites

Popeyes decided to add chicken wings to its permanent menu in December 2023. By early 2024, Wings turned out to be Popeyes' next hit menu item. Then, in September 2025, the chicken chain further solidified itself as a power player in the world of wings with an official Hot Ones collaboration. Chicken wings are a vehicle for spice on Hot Ones, a YouTube series in which host Sean Evans asks celebrities thoughtful questions as they power through wings tossed in sauces of increasing levels of hotness. So, each Popeyes' Hot Ones item represents a different spice level.

The wings on the YouTube series can pack some serious heat, and even if some celebrities have barely flinched, other celebrities have cried tears of spice on Hot Ones. In order to see if the new Popeyes collab lives up to its fiery namesake, I tried everything on the Hot Ones menu. The following includes some key details about the collaboration as well as my individual reviews of each new item.