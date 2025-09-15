The New Popeyes X Hot Ones Collab Item Even Sean Evans Hasn't Dared To Try

Attention "Hot Ones" and Popeyes fans – prepare to start sweating! While the popular YouTube series occasionally partners with brands like Pringles to bring the experience of the blazing hot show to store shelves, it's collaborating with a wing brand for the first time ever. Some of its signature sauces will be served with special Popeyes menu items starting today, September 15. You'll be able to try three saucy new dishes with varying heat levels from the Hot Ones brand itself, along with the infamous sauce that closes out every episode of the show.

The mildest dish of the bunch is the Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers. They are pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers (which are one of Popeyes' newest snacks) and will come with a Hot Ones Sriracha packet and a side of buttermilk ranch. The medium-level entry is the Smokin' Rojo Sandwich, which has Popeyes crispy chicken, a Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo spread, pickles, and a brioche bun. Lastly, there's the spiciest item of them all: the Darin' Dab Ghost Wings. You have the choice of bone-in or boneless wings that are dusted in a ghost pepper dry rub and come with a Last Dab Ranch dip cup.

There is one last fiery offering you can try at Popeyes, and you'll certainly want to be careful with it. It's a packet of The Last Dab, which is Hot Ones' spiciest sauce — you can get it as a $1 add-on. When The Takeout spoke to Sean Evans, he admitted something to us: "I've gone through them all. I've had the Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers. I've had the Smokin' Rojo Sandwich. I've had the Darin' Dab Ghost Wings. Haven't been brave enough yet to put a Last Dab sachet on those wings, but otherwise, yes, I've worked through the gauntlet."