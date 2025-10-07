12 Budget-Friendly Aldi Boxed Side Dishes Worth Stocking Up On
The grocery aisle is filled with side dishes that promise convenience but rarely deliver more than bland filler. Aldi, however, offers several budget-friendly boxed or bagged sides that are easy to grab and make, but tasty enough that you'll actually want to keep them in your pantry or freezer. You can find these products in most of the country, unless you live in one of the few states without an Aldi.
We're talking the kinds of dishes that can pull double duty, like mashed potatoes that show up at Thanksgiving dinner, or a salad kit that saves you from sad desk lunches. Some are nostalgic, like cheesy skillet pasta, while others are a bit more gourmet, like mushroom risotto. Most of these are ready in 20 minutes or less, leaving you more time to scroll, binge, or do literally anything besides peeling potatoes.
Of course, not every product at the German grocer is a winner, and there are definitely a few Aldi items worth skipping. But when it comes to side dishes, these are the options that deliver.
New Orleans Style Jambalaya Rice Mix
Making jambalaya isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of easy weeknight dinners. It's chopping vegetables, layering spices, and babysitting a pot for what feels like forever. Aldi's Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Jambalaya Rice skips all that drama, but you still get the spirit of Creole cuisine without committing your whole evening to the kitchen.
The mix includes seasoned rice and vegetables, and if you were to add a handful of shrimp or some andouille sausage, you could transform it into something that tastes like way more effort went into it. Some fans recommend modifying it with canned tomatoes, olive oil, and diced onion. Even though it means a little extra work on your part, you could even upgrade the boxed side dish by following some of these jambalaya tips.
The product is currently $1.75 for an 8-ounce box, and it makes enough for a few servings, which means you'll actually look forward to the leftovers. Heat it for lunch the next day or stretch it further with beans to make it a full main course. Compared to pricier options from other brands, Aldi's version delivers big flavor for a fraction of the cost, making it one of the smartest pantry staples you can stock.
Roasted Garlic Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes
Although mashed potatoes are comfort food, nothing is comforting about the process of making them. From peeling pounds of potatoes to boiling, mashing, and trying to guess the right amount of butter, sometimes you just end up with a gluey mess. Aldi's Roasted Garlic Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes cuts the whole production down to a few minutes and still gives you a side dish that tastes like the real deal. This item includes Idaho potatoes, parsley, savory roasted garlic, and no artificial colors.
Currently at $1.09 for a 4-ounce box, you get about four servings, which breaks down to roughly 27 cents per portion. Compare that to other brands' similar versions for $2, and now you're talking 50 cents per serving. With Aldi's option for half the price, you're not sacrificing taste, but what you are doing is saving yourself time and a few bucks while still pulling off a side that feels homemade.
These potatoes hold their own as a side, but they're also a great shortcut base. Stir in cheddar for loaded mash, use them to top shepherd's pie, or keep them simple when you need a quick comfort fix. For weeknights when cooking feels like a trap, this box is the kind of backup you'll be glad you had in the pantry.
Mushroom Risotto
Making risotto from scratch is one of those kitchen projects that sounds romantic until you're 20 minutes into ladling broth and stirring nonstop like you're auditioning for "Top Chef." That's why Aldi's Priano Mushroom Risotto feels like such a steal. It gets you halfway to restaurant-quality risotto without the sore arm.
According to customers, this side dish is rich and creamy, especially with a little extra Parmesan cheese and butter. It's not going to substitute an authentic Italian experience, but for less than $2 for 6 ounces at the time of publication, it gets the job done. Compare that to ordering risotto at a restaurant, where you're lucky if it doesn't add $15 to your bill.
Part of what makes Aldi's risotto so great is that you can serve it alongside chicken or steak, bulk it up with extra vegetables, or let it be the centerpiece for a vegetarian dinner. Leftovers reheat well, too, especially if you stir in a splash of broth or water to loosen them up.
This side dish isn't here to replace your Nonna's Sunday spread, but it will give you creamy, savory comfort on a weeknight without needing a second glass of wine to power through the stirring. If mushrooms aren't your thing, customers also rave about the four cheese and roasted garlic options.
Roasted Garlic Couscous
Couscous may look like grains, but it's actually a type of pasta. It's made from semolina dough rolled into tiny balls that resemble rice but cook in minutes, making it one of the easiest sides to whip up on a busy night. Aldi's Earthly Grains Roasted Garlic Couscous comes pre-seasoned, so all you need to do is boil water, stir in the couscous, cover, and you've got a fluffy dish in about five minutes flat, which is faster than scrolling through takeout menus. This item is far from Aldi's most overpriced foods, and currently costs less than $2.
The roasted garlic seasoning gives it enough to stand on its own, but couscous is a natural blank canvas, so you can toss in chopped herbs, squeeze in lemon, or fold in sauteed veggies to make it feel like something you'd get at a Mediterranean restaurant. You can even add canned chickpeas for quick protein and call it dinner.
Because couscous reheats beautifully, this product is just as good for tomorrow's lunch as it is for a weeknight side. If you're tired of cycling between rice and potatoes, couscous adds a little variety without adding work.
Ultimate Cheeseburger Cheesy Skillet Dinner Kit
"Cheeseburger in a box" sounds like something you'd regret buying at 2 a.m., but Aldi's Reggano Ultimate Cheeseburger Cheesy Skillet Dinner Kit proves otherwise. It's a one-pan shortcut to beefy comfort food that's not unlike Hamburger Helper. Familiar enough to hit all the nostalgia notes, Aldi's version may even be a little bit better.
While Hamburger Helper relies on powdered cheese, Aldi's version includes a sauce mix with creamy cheddar cheese. The result is richer and more satisfying than the powdered competition. All you do is brown a pound of ground beef, stir in the pasta and seasoning packet, and let it simmer. Add in the cheese pouch as the final step, and it transforms into something you'd swear came off a diner griddle. It's the kind of meal that feels indulgent, but it's also efficient and on the table in under 20 minutes with only one pan to clean up afterward. Plus, the item costs under $3 as of this publication. This side dish tastes like someone has cooked it for you from scratch, even if all you did was brown beef and stir.
Creamy Beef Stroganoff Cheesy Skillet Dinner Kit
Beef stroganoff is one of those dishes that sounds like it takes all day and requires a fridge full of mushrooms, sour cream, and stock. Aldi's Reggano Creamy Beef Stroganoff Cheesy Skillets Dinner Kit skips the hours of simmering and delivers the same creamy, beefy comfort in a 20-minute stovetop shortcut. Just brown a pound of beef, stir in the ribbon pasta, and let the real cheese, dried mushrooms, and onion powder do the heavy lifting.
The creaminess is the selling point here. The side dish leans into that velvety, savory sauce you want in a stroganoff, without you having to watch over a pot for hours. The pasta is wide and soaks up the cheese sauce and beef-flavored seasoning, while the mushrooms and onions add a little depth that many boxed dinners lack. Even if you've never been a fan of these kits or avoided them altogether, this one might surprise you. Customers who typically never prepare boxed meals admitted that they enjoyed Aldi's take.
For under $3 at the time of publication, this item proves that you can achieve the flavors of a classic comfort dish without blowing your grocery budget. Stroganoff purists may still swear by cooking from scratch, but for weeknights, this kit is the cheat code you'll actually want to use.
Hawaiian Stuffing Mix
Although it's rarely mentioned outside of the holiday, stuffing isn't just for Thanksgiving. The side dish combines the holy trinity of comfort food –– bread, seasoning, and butter –– so it shouldn't be limited to one Thursday in November. Aldi's Chef's Cupboard Hawaiian Stuffing Mixes make a strong case for why the side dish should be celebrated year-round.
You can find the product in two varieties –– Sage & Onion and Classic Herbs & Spices –– each available for roughly $1.50 at the time of publication. What sets these boxed dishes apart is the inclusion of Hawaiian bread. While other brands may stick to traditional flavors like cornbread, turkey, or herbs, Aldi shakes things up with a sweet-tart note that complements the buttery bread cubes. It's sweet but not cloying, perfectly summing up the flavor of Hawaiian bread. The result is a twist you won't find in other boxes, transforming a familiar side into something that feels new and fresh.
All it takes is water and butter to bring it to life, and suddenly you've got a stuffing that works just as well with pork chops or roast chicken as it does for a snack. Even though it doesn't say so in the instructions, you could even elevate this stuffing with some cheese.
Au Gratin Potatoes
If you've ever tried to make potatoes au gratin from scratch, you know it can be tricky. You have to slice the potatoes thin enough to cook through, whisk a cream sauce, then pray the cheese doesn't burn. Aldi's Chef's Cupboard Au Gratin Potatoes skips all that stress.
It's made with Idaho potatoes and features a cheddar cheese sauce, chicken broth, and garlic powder. All you need to do is add milk and butter, and after about 25 minutes in the oven, you've got tender potato slices swimming in a creamy sauce with a perfectly browned top. Currently priced at $1.29 per 4.7-ounce box, this boxed side dish from Aldi comes in at a budget-friendly price without compromising flavor. Add some breadcrumbs to boost the flavor and texture of this au gratin, and serve it alongside roast chicken, meatloaf, or anything that benefits from a little extra cheese (read: everything).
Steamable Frozen Asian Medley
Let's be honest, it's hard to get excited about side vegetables unless they're roasted to perfection at some fancy restaurant. At home, they're usually an afterthought, and that's why Aldi's Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Asian Medley feels like such a win. The product includes seasoned broccoli, carrots, corn, and snap peas, and goes from the freezer to the table in a matter of minutes. You don't have to chop or stir-fry, just toss the bag in the microwave, hit start, and you've got a hot, colorful, and nutritious side.
These frozen veggies from Aldi could also represent a healthier pick compared to other brands. A single serving of one cup contains 35 calories and 95 mg of sodium. Compare that to Birds Eye's Asian Medley, for example, which has 50 calories and 230 mg of sodium in a smaller ¾-cup serving. When you have vegetables as a side dish, you want them to be flavorful, not overly salty. Aldi's mix keeps it tasty without going overboard on the sodium.
Currently priced at around $1.60, this is the kind of side that feels as close to homemade as a frozen bag can get. It's easy, health-conscious, and pairs well with other Asian-inspired fare like stir-fries or fried rice.
Ranch & Bacon Pasta Salad Kit
Every potluck has that one bowl of room-temp pasta salad that usually sits there untouched while everyone lines up for wings and brownies. Aldi's Ranch & Bacon Pasta Salad Kit isn't that kind of side dish. The product includes pasta shells, red bell peppers, a seasoning mix, and imitation bacon chips. To prepare it, you just need to boil the pasta and vegetable mix, then combine it with mayo and the seasoning packet. In minutes, you've turned something you usually stay away from into a dish you'll actually want seconds of. Because it's a kit, you get consistency every time and no worries about overdressed noodles or flavorless mush.
Make it as is for a quick cookout side, or add extras like chopped vegetables, shredded chicken, or even a handful of cheese to turn it into a complete meal. Leftovers hold up surprisingly well in the refrigerator, making them a reliable option for weekday lunches.
Organic Shells & White Cheddar Pasta
You wouldn't typically expect to find mac and cheese in the organic aisle, but Aldi's Simply Nature Shells & White Cheddar Pasta shows that boxed comfort dishes can also be more conscious picks. It skips the neon orange powder and instead leans on a creamier white cheddar sauce made with real cheese, all paired with shells that scoop up every bit like tiny edible spoons.
The product is USDA-certified organic, so you're getting fewer additives and more wholesome ingredients. That already sets it apart from many of the usual boxed mac and cheeses, where the ingredient panel reads more like a chemistry set than a grocery list. Customers approve of the item, and some even prefer it over other big brand-name organic shells and cheeses.
This Aldi find is good enough on its own, but it's also the kind of base you can level up by topping with breadcrumbs and spreading and baking it in a sheet pan for the crispiest mac and cheese.
Asian Chopped Salad Kit
Aldi's Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit is proof that you don't need to spend $15 at a café to get something crunchy, colorful, and satisfying. This product delivers the whole lineup, including greens, red cabbage, carrots, wonton strips, sliced almonds, and a sesame dressing.
The beauty of this chopped salad is that it takes all the work out of prep, so there's no shredding, no chopping, and no wondering if the dressing expired last year. Just dump, toss, and you've got a side dish with more texture and flavor than anything you'd throw together using whatever you have in your fridge.
Currently priced at around $3.60 per bag, it keeps it budget-friendly without skimping on flavor or freshness. It may not be an essential buy for Aldi first-timers, but it's great as a side, and with some grilled chicken, shrimp, or tofu, it easily becomes a complete meal.
Methodology
For this list, we considered products that strike a balance between price, convenience, and flavor. Aldi's lineup is filled with options, but we had to make sure they were good enough to earn a spot in the pantry. We compared Aldi's side dishes to similar offerings from brand names like Betty Crocker, Annie's, and Zatarain's, examining ingredient quality, serving sizes, and preparation times. We also combed through shopper reviews and Reddit threads to identify which products people consistently return to. The result is a mix of classics and unexpected standouts. All easy, affordable, and more satisfying than you'd expect from a box.