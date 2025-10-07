12 Budget-Friendly Aldi Boxed Side Dishes Worth Stocking Up On

The grocery aisle is filled with side dishes that promise convenience but rarely deliver more than bland filler. Aldi, however, offers several budget-friendly boxed or bagged sides that are easy to grab and make, but tasty enough that you'll actually want to keep them in your pantry or freezer. You can find these products in most of the country, unless you live in one of the few states without an Aldi.

We're talking the kinds of dishes that can pull double duty, like mashed potatoes that show up at Thanksgiving dinner, or a salad kit that saves you from sad desk lunches. Some are nostalgic, like cheesy skillet pasta, while others are a bit more gourmet, like mushroom risotto. Most of these are ready in 20 minutes or less, leaving you more time to scroll, binge, or do literally anything besides peeling potatoes.

Of course, not every product at the German grocer is a winner, and there are definitely a few Aldi items worth skipping. But when it comes to side dishes, these are the options that deliver.