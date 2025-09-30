10 Canned Mocktails, Ranked Worst To Best
If you've changed your drink order from jumbo margarita to mood-boosting mocktail, you're in good company. According to a 2025 State of Beverages Trend Report, 56% of Americans have cut back on drinking alcohol, and 58% prefer nonalcoholic (NA) libations when socializing with friends. Why are so many people turning to an alcohol-free or alcohol-light kind of lifestyle? Common motivations include losing weight, saving money, or testing willpower: 30% of us took on Dry January this year (per NCSolutions). For younger generations (Millennials and Gen Z, 21+), the shift is part of a broader mindset. Instead of booze, they're chasing better-for-you beverages that prioritize health, wellness, and a more inclusive social life.
Non-drinkers know how it feels to be questioned, even judged, for passing up a martini or Aperol Spritz. But the way we party and partake is clearly evolving. The main reason people don't drink today is: They simply don't want to. And bars, restaurants, and supermarkets are finally getting on board. You'll now find a far more hospitable selection of zero-proof drinks on menus and store shelves.
Ready-made offerings range from poolside sparklers and pre-dinner apéritifs to elaborate elixirs infused with functional herbs. How do they compare to the classic cocktail experience? With the sober curious movement on the rise, we eagerly sipped on 10 buzzy mocktail brands to find out. Get your coupe glass and garnishes prepped for a revealing roundup of canned mocktails that bring the happy without the hangover.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. De Soi Spritz Italiano
A 2024 data study of favorite ready-to-drink mocktails across the U.S. showed De Soi (pronounced de-swa) to be the most popular brand in Alabama, California, Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. Pop open a can, and the widespread appeal is easy to understand: These non-alcoholic drinks are fun, functional, and co-founded by pop-star Katy Perry.
Spritz cocktails are on-trend, and the Spritz Italiano we tried offers rich and relaxing adaptogenic benefits from reishi mushroom, lion's mane, and L-theanine — without alcohol or excess sugar. But when it comes to flavor, the De Soi spritzer was our least favorite of the aperitif-style mocktails. Made with 35% juice from white grape and grapefruit juice concentrate, this blend is more juice-box sweet than bitter-sweet or balanced.
If you're looking for Mediterranean sophistication in a NA drink, this beverage is also best left in the original can. Once poured, the color (earnestly sourced from fruit and vegetable juice and beta-carotene) evokes teenage dreams of Orange Crush or Fanta.
9. Recess Zero Proof Lime Margarita
Recess Zero Proof Lime "Margarita" is an enjoyable drink in its own right, so long as you're not expecting for some semblance of a classic margarita. As some online reviews mention: It tastes nothing like a one. The flavor (and color) is more fizzy lemon than zesty lime, and it's topped off with a slightly bitter aftertaste. A look at the ingredients list reveals lemon zest, lemon juice concentrate, and lemon balm powder — a functional ingredient intended to help you wind down. This mocktail also features L-theanine to help relieve tension and the nootropic superleaf guayusa for a boost of natural caffeine (about 10 milligrams).
While I wanted to appreciate the potential benefits of these functional add-ins, I couldn't finish the 12-ounce can to comment on any uplifting results. You should also know botanical ingredients aren't for everyone. The label advises, "Children, pregnant and nursing women should consult a physician before use."
On a brighter note, this craft mocktail is low in calories (30) and sugar (6 grams), with organic agave as the sweetener. A positive review on Target's site recommends pouring it over ice and adding jalapeño and lime. While the "Margarita" flavor left me a little sour, the Zero Proof Cosmo, Island Spritz, and Watermelon Mojito offered more tangible cocktail vibes.
8. Maison Perrier Chic Piña Fizz
Perrier is the OG sparkling water of my Gen X youth, but the brand hasn't been on my radar in a while. I was somewhat surprised by its Chic debut in 2025. But then again, other water brands – Spindrift, Waterloo, and Aldi (PurAqua) — have also expanded to mocktail territory.
Perrier's Piña Fizz mocktail is inspired by the piña colada, a blended concoction traditionally made with white rum, coconut cream or coconut milk, fresh pineapple juice, and ice. You'd be hard-pressed to find that level of tropical lush and slush in a ready-made can, but this one transports you at least halfway. A simple pop of the tab brought instant island aromas of pineapple, coconut (and perhaps a hint of suntan lotion). Poured into glass, it offered a light golden hue with big, bursting bubbles.
Piña Fizz doesn't taste nearly as sweet as its alcoholic counterpart. It's wonderfully light and refreshing, with a slightly tart-dry finish. According to Maison Perrier France, the flavor was crafted in collaboration with a distinguished French bartender on The World's 50 Best Bars list. The mocktail features real fruit juice, no artificial flavors, and a touch of real sugar. An single can is only 30 calories. You'll find Piña Fizz at Whole Foods and Amazon. The Chic line also includes a Peach Spritzer, Daiqui'red, and Citrus Fizz, inspired by the French 75.
7. Betty Buzz Sparkling Apple Ginger Sour Cherry Mocktail
If you like non-alcoholic kombucha drinks, you're bound to enjoy this gourmet sparkler from Betty Buzz. It offers that same refreshing blend of tart, sweet, and sour, minus the fermentation or funk. While I found the fizz level of Betty Buzz to fall a little flat, this mocktail still has the makings of a crowd-pleaser. The ingredients are simple: carbonated water, agave syrup, apple juice, ginger juice, cherry juice, malic acid, and oak extract. Poured into a glass, Betty Buzz is as a pretty in hand as a glass of rose.
Founded by actress Blake Lively, the Betty Buzz brand focuses on making unfussy beverages with a homemade twist. The complete non-alcoholic lineup includes healthier versions of classic sodas and mixers (ginger beer, tonic water, club soda), plus ready-to-drink mocktails that celebrate the changing seasons. This apple ginger sour cherry flavor arrives just in time for fall festivities — including any Sober October drinks.
Compared to many other mocktails on our list, the can size is also a more generous 12 fluid ounces. That's the same size as a standard can of soda, but with 60 calories, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Get a 4-pack with Amazon Prime at BettyBuzz.com, or in-store at Whole Foods.
6. Naked Life Classic G&T
I'm generally not a fan of gin, but I'd happily sip on Naked Life's Classic G&T on a warm day. This non-alcoholic version of the world-famous cocktail is wonderfully aromatic and easy to drink over ice. Clear and crisp, the expected hints of lemon, orange, juniper berry, and cinchona (quinine) subtly infuse every sip. I only wished for a few more bubbles to amplify the refreshment.
Gin aficionados may find this mocktail lacks the bold complexity and history of the original G&T. But for 5 calories and zero grams of sugar per 8.4-fluid ounce can, the steam-distilled botanicals are convincing and familiar enough. For those looking to avoid sugar in their mocktails, Naked Life is a satisfying zero-sugar option sweetened with erythritol and stevia leaf extract for a smooth, balanced flavor without the bitter aftertaste. The award-winning brand also makes a non-alcoholic mojito, cosmo, margarita, and negroni spritz.
5. Free Spirits Kentucky Mule
After sampling several light and fruity mocktails, the Free Spirits Kentucky Mule came in with a swift kick to the senses. It's smoky, brisk, and gingery, and unbelievably less than 0.5% ABV (alcohol by volume). For reference, the company's FAQ page notes orange juice is about 0.2% ABV, and soy sauce is between 1% and 2% ABV.
The package says this Kentucky Mule is an "adult non-alcoholic beverage." I concur: It's not the canned mocktail to share with kids or friends who prefer placid umbrella drinks. Uniquely crafted through a process called Distillate Reconstruction, it features The Spirit of Bourbon, a whiskey alternative made with true flavors extracted from American Oak, yellow dent corn, vanilla, and a touch of spice. Instead of alcohol, you'll find an uplifting infusion of vitamins B3 and B6 — functional ingredients intended to boost your mood and energy, without the crash and burn.
While pretty premium straight out of the can, Free Spirits Kentucky Mule absolutely deserves to be poured into a copper mug with ice, lime wedges, and maybe a few fresh blackberries. The experience is stiff and full-on, but balanced out by fresh notes of Meyer lemon and mint.
4. Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz
Ghia is calling this brand new Blood Orange flavor its "most classic spritz yet" on its website, but the boldness and brightness far exceeded my traditional aperitivo expectations. The flavor is juicy, citrusy, and slightly tart instead of overly bitter. There's a subtle trace of ginger at the finish (a signature Ghia component), but I also picked up on something peppery. The 'aha' moment came with a closer look at the ingredients list: marjoram. This aromatic Mediterranean herb is prized for its delicate pine-like character. It brings a soft complexity and bite that I wouldn't presume to find in a non-alcoholic, caffeine-free can.
While ready-to-drink beverages are meant to be portable and ready to sip at a moment's notice, Ghia is another mocktail that's best enjoyed nice and slow, in an ice-filled glass. The ruby red hue is so stunning on its own, but garnish with fresh raspberries if you're feeling extra fancy.
Blood Orange Le Spritz is an end-of-September launch that's currently available in 12- all the way up to 96-packs at the Ghia site. You can also build your own Le Spritz bundle pack if you'd like to try the Ghia-Soda, Ghia-Ginger, Sumac & Chili, and/or Lime & Salt flavors, too.
3. Edna's Non-Alcoholic Paloma
To be upfront: I love a Paloma, and I'll order one any chance I get. Despite the simple recipe (grapefruit soda, tequila, lime, and salt), I never think to enjoy this Mexican classic at home. Trying Edna's Non-Alcoholic Paloma has made me think twice. The Edmonton, Alberta-based brand offers small-batch prepared Palomas made with all-natural grapefruit and lime juice, apple cider vinegar, and real cane sugar. A touch of tequila anejo extract mimics the flavor and aroma of an aged anejo tequila – with 0% alcohol.
While this ready-made NA version isn't as tart and zippy as the one I get from my favorite bar, it is beautiful in color (an unprocessed orange-pink), overall balance, and versatility. The package includes instructions for enjoying as-is, or using it as a mixer for a low-alcohol radler (add beer) or spritzer (add wine).
Edna's has won a multitude of taste awards, including a silver medal at the 2024 Proof Awards for its Paloma, Collins, and Mule mocktails. I can see why: The refreshing, yet easy-going flavor kept me coming back for more (and more) sips. Compared to other mocktails on our list, Paloma is higher in calories (110) and sugar (27 grams) per can. For a special occasion, it's worth the splurge. Add a sea salt rim and a wedge of grapefruit or lime for authenticity. Salud.
2. Casamara Club Superclasico
Italian amaro cocktails are traditionally enjoyed as apéritifs before a meal, or digestifs after a meal. I'd enjoy a Casamara Cub Superclasico any time at all. This non-alcoholic take on the herbal amaro soda is one of the most thoughtfully balanced and measured mocktails we sampled. It opens with the bright, bittersweet flavors of lemon and chinotto citrus (a small, sour orange native to the Mediterranean) and finishes with soft hints of kola nut, Madagascar vanilla, and warm spice. An 8-ounce can is just 48 calories with 12 grams of sugar (from real Demerara cane sugar).
Superclasico is best served straight and cold, and it makes a sophisticated substitute for regular soda water or diet Coke. While a glass, ice, and garnish are optional, one reviewer on the brand's site recommends a slice of tangerine, and that sounds superb. Superclasico is made in small batches out of Detroit, Michigan, where founder Jason LaValla aims to make non-alcoholic drinks that bring everyone together. I plan to serve this caramel-hued mocktail with salty couch snacks for Monday Night Football, and feel great about going to work the next day.
1. Blind Tiger Lavender French 75
Snazzy packaging seems to be a big part of the canned mocktail experience, and no one does it better than Blind Tiger. Each can features a classy art-deco inspired marquee on the front, plus a little history lesson on the back. For example, I learned the first French 75 was mixed by bartender Harry MacElhone in 1915. Patrons of the New York Bar in Paris said his drink was so powerful, it was almost like being shelled with a French 75 field gun.
The lavender variation of the French 75 arrived later, offering a softer, slightly sweeter profile without the potency. Blind Tiger's mocktail approach is fruity-floral and elegant, with carbonated water as the bubbly base instead of champagne. The ingredients are clean, from lemon juice concentrate to the natural extracts of juniper, lavender, and maraschino cherry. Natural purple plum gives the beverage a vintage mauve hue that feels utterly romantic. For me, it was love at first sight.
The Lavender French 75 is crafted with real cane sugar, and comes in at 80 calories per 8.4-fluid ounce can. For a lower calorie, lower carb option, be on the lookout for Blind Tiger's newest flavor: Grapefruit Fizz.
Methodology
The canned mocktail market is booming on a global level, and that means we have more non-alcoholic choices than ever before. For this initial ranking, The Takeout looked to brands generating buzz on social media and online reviews. Several companies (Naked Life, Casamara Club, Blind Tiger, Free Spirits, Recess, and Ghia) sent samples for our honest review.
Whether a sparkling water, aperitivo, zero-proof spirit, or functional beverage, the top criteria was flavor. Did the mocktail version of a classic cocktail capture the taste we know, love, and expect? Did new mocktail creations deliver healthier, high-quality ingredients and innovations worth celebrating? Visual appeal of both the outer packaging and poured drink definitely factored into some more enjoyable drinking experiences. We also highlighted drinks that could please a crowd of imbibers and teetotalers alike. The best thing about the mocktail movement? Everyone's invited to the party.