10 Canned Mocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've changed your drink order from jumbo margarita to mood-boosting mocktail, you're in good company. According to a 2025 State of Beverages Trend Report, 56% of Americans have cut back on drinking alcohol, and 58% prefer nonalcoholic (NA) libations when socializing with friends. Why are so many people turning to an alcohol-free or alcohol-light kind of lifestyle? Common motivations include losing weight, saving money, or testing willpower: 30% of us took on Dry January this year (per NCSolutions). For younger generations (Millennials and Gen Z, 21+), the shift is part of a broader mindset. Instead of booze, they're chasing better-for-you beverages that prioritize health, wellness, and a more inclusive social life.

Non-drinkers know how it feels to be questioned, even judged, for passing up a martini or Aperol Spritz. But the way we party and partake is clearly evolving. The main reason people don't drink today is: They simply don't want to. And bars, restaurants, and supermarkets are finally getting on board. You'll now find a far more hospitable selection of zero-proof drinks on menus and store shelves.

Ready-made offerings range from poolside sparklers and pre-dinner apéritifs to elaborate elixirs infused with functional herbs. How do they compare to the classic cocktail experience? With the sober curious movement on the rise, we eagerly sipped on 10 buzzy mocktail brands to find out. Get your coupe glass and garnishes prepped for a revealing roundup of canned mocktails that bring the happy without the hangover.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.