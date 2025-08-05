The Probiotic Beverage You Should Be Adding To All Your Mocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At one time, non-alcoholic mixed drinks were limited to such offerings as the Roy Rogers and Shirley Temple, sugary concoctions with names meant to appeal to '30s kids (the 1930s, that is, not the children of Generation Beta). Today, however, there are mocktails so good you hardly notice the lack of alcohol. Some people drink them because they've never cared for booze, but others are all about the health benefits. (No one's drinking them for economic reasons since mocktails are usually just as pricey as cocktails.)

To give zero-proof drinks interesting flavor, pleasant consistency, and some nutritious benefits, mixologist Derek Brown suggests using probiotic mixers. "From probiotic juices and sodas to yogurt drinks, there are a surprising amount of probiotic beverages you can mix with," says the author of "Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" and co-founder of the District of Columbia-based Mindful Drinking Fest. Of all these options, though, he feels, "Kombucha is one of the better probiotic choices." In addition to offering flavor and texture benefits, kombucha also contains antioxidants, polyphenols, and B vitamins.

As Brown tells The Takeout, "It's important to realize kombucha is a tea-based beverage. Juice and sweeteners are often added to it, but the base is a fermented tea. The result is a slightly fizzy, tangy drink." Due to the fermentation, some kombuchas contain trace amounts of alcohol (a Washington state elementary school once banned kombucha on account of this), but Brown pointed out that this needn't affect a drink's mocktail status: "In the U.S., beverages below 0.5% alcohol by volume may be labeled non-alcoholic ... Such trace amounts are typically metabolized before producing intoxication, comparable to the ABV found in items like hamburger buns or apple juice."