Why Do Mocktails Cost The Same As Cocktails?
If you've ever scanned a bar menu and gasped at the price of a mocktail, you're not alone. Many bar-goers have wondered why a drink without booze (commonly called a mocktail) can carry a price tag identical to its alcoholic buddies. Without all that expensive liquor, shouldn't the price be lower? The answer, as it turns out, is more nuanced than you might expect.
If you're at a well-respected cocktail bar, the mocktails are usually more than just juice in a fancy glass. High-quality mocktails can require just as much effort and creativity as spirited cocktails. Good bartenders spend time developing complex flavor profiles, often using fresh herbs, housemade shrubs, and small-batch non alcoholic (NA) spirits. These ingredients can be labor-intensive, and more perishable than hard liquor, which can sit on the shelf for a very long time. For example, a mocktail might include freshly muddled basil, housemade flavored simple syrups, and cold-pressed celery juice; none of which are cheap. Just because the alcohol is absent doesn't mean the ingredient list is always shorter or simpler. A good bar prides itself on offering thoughtful options that match the sophistication and presentation of their boozy brethren.
It's easy to assume that alcohol is the biggest cost in a cocktail, but that's not always the case. Liquor-based drinks are usually portioned in small amounts, and bars buy in bulk, reducing the cost per serving. When you compare mid-tier liquor and non alcoholic spirits, the prices aren't that different.
The rise of premium NA spirits
In very much related news, the NA beverage market has exploded in recent years, introducing a whole new range of premium alcohol-free spirits, bitters, and apéritifs. Gone are the days of watery O'Doul's beer or having to meekly order a Shirley Temple. Brands like Seedlip, Lyre's, and Ghia now produce complex blends designed to mimic the botanical complexity of gin, or the bite of whiskey. But these products aren't necessarily any cheaper than alcohol. Due to their niche market, high-quality ingredients, and national ad campaigns, some NA spirits can actually cost the same, or more, than traditional liquor.
While the rise of NA cocktails has opened the door for all kinds of drinkers, not every bar always gets it right. A well-crafted mocktail should have depth and complexity, and most importantly, taste so good you won't even miss the alcohol. All too often, mocktails offer little more than glorified juice blends or soda spritzes served in fancy glassware, with a premium price tag that doesn't reflect the effort (or lack of it) behind them.
This can leave guests feeling like an afterthought, reinforcing the idea that alcohol-free drinkers are being upcharged for a subpar experience. As the NA movement matures, consumers are right to expect more than just overpriced juice. If we're ditching our sweatpants and actually leaving the house — and paying top dollar for a craft mocktail experience — we want complexity, care, and creativity in every glass.