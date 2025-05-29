Why Do Mocktails Cost The Same As Cocktails?

If you've ever scanned a bar menu and gasped at the price of a mocktail, you're not alone. Many bar-goers have wondered why a drink without booze (commonly called a mocktail) can carry a price tag identical to its alcoholic buddies. Without all that expensive liquor, shouldn't the price be lower? The answer, as it turns out, is more nuanced than you might expect.

If you're at a well-respected cocktail bar, the mocktails are usually more than just juice in a fancy glass. High-quality mocktails can require just as much effort and creativity as spirited cocktails. Good bartenders spend time developing complex flavor profiles, often using fresh herbs, housemade shrubs, and small-batch non alcoholic (NA) spirits. These ingredients can be labor-intensive, and more perishable than hard liquor, which can sit on the shelf for a very long time. For example, a mocktail might include freshly muddled basil, housemade flavored simple syrups, and cold-pressed celery juice; none of which are cheap. Just because the alcohol is absent doesn't mean the ingredient list is always shorter or simpler. A good bar prides itself on offering thoughtful options that match the sophistication and presentation of their boozy brethren.

It's easy to assume that alcohol is the biggest cost in a cocktail, but that's not always the case. Liquor-based drinks are usually portioned in small amounts, and bars buy in bulk, reducing the cost per serving. When you compare mid-tier liquor and non alcoholic spirits, the prices aren't that different.