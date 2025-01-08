The Origins Of 'Dry January' Go Back Further Than You'd Think

According to market researchers, 25% of Americans completed Dry January in 2024. This year, there's a good chance that the numbers will be even bigger. That makes for millions of participants worldwide — and millions of reasons for participating. However, there probably isn't a single person alive today who'd list "defeating the Soviet Union" as their reason for giving up the drink.

Not so in 1942. At the time, Finland was at war with the Soviet Union. Resources were scarce and morale was low — which led many Finns to drink. To conserve grain and combat the country's growing alcohol problem, the Finnish government launched a campaign encouraging people to give up alcohol in January.

The 1942 campaign (called Raitis Tammikuu, or "Sober January") was likely inspired by 19th-century Finnish alcohol boycotts. Unlike American temperance movements, 19th-century Finns didn't boycott booze for moral reasons. They didn't pledge to quit it entirely, either (most boycotts lasted less than a year). Instead, Finnish workers boycotted alcohol to put pressure on the economy. After all, that's why French winemakers are currently waging a war on Dry January.

While the Finnish government might've launched the first Dry January campaign, it was Alcohol Change UK (an organization dedicated to changing drinking habits in the United Kingdom) that popularized the modern movement. While only 4,000 people signed up in the first year, the movement has gone international. It continues to grow — especially as younger generations drink less and people become more aware of the dangers of alcohol.