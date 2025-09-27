The Secret To Flavorful Burgers Is Sitting In Your Cooler
Making burgers is about as simple as gastronomic tasks get, but human ingenuity knows no bounds. Folks are constantly attempting to upgrade the fare in various ways, including adding Marshmallow Fluff as a deliciously unconventional burger topping. Even professional chefs try their hands at improving the classic cuisine; Bobby Flay adds crunch to his burgers with potato chips, and Alton Brown makes crisp and juicy burgers in the deep fryer. Yet, one surprisingly overlooked ingredient that can make a burger pop is often sitting in your hand while you are enjoying the final product: cola.
Executive chef and owner of Miami's R HOUSE, Rocco Carulli mentioned using this popular beverage to impart some sweetness to the flavor profile of your burger recipe. "Cola is interesting — it's acidic and it has sugar." However, just as you shouldn't add unnecessary mix-ins to a burger patty, dunking ground beef in soda for an extended period won't yield the results you're looking for. "The acidity can break down some proteins on the surface of the beef, but since ground beef has so much surface area, it can actually make it mushy if you soak it too long," Carulli said. "I wouldn't soak the beef in cola overnight." "Mushy" is a far cry from tender and juicy, and Carulli suggested a better way to use soda to augment the flavor of the meat. "Instead, I use cola more like a flavoring or glaze component rather than a marinade."
The right way to use soda to flavor your burger
Obviously, using soda pop to elevate a burger can't be done in the same way as tinkering with seasonings can. Rocco Carulli explained that instead of ruining the texture of the patty with a cola marinade, it's best to create another component to the overall dish. "The best way is in the sauce or glaze," he said. "You can reduce cola down with ketchup, mustard, or spices until it's syrupy — that gives you a smoky-sweet glaze to brush on the burger or stir into caramelized onions."
Still, folks looking forward to a relaxing cookout aren't always interested in making a homemade barbecue sauce — with or without soda. Thankfully, you don't need to go to all that work to add the essence of cola. "Another trick is adding a splash of reduced cola directly into a barbecue sauce or aioli," Carulli said. "It gives you a depth of flavor without messing with the burger's texture."
One thing to keep in mind when using soda to upgrade the flavor of a burger is that not all types will do the trick. If you are considering reaching for a Diet Coke to enhance a sauce, think again. "Diet or sugar-free sodas won't give you that glaze or depth," Carulli said. "The caramelization you get when cola reduces is from real sugar, not artificial sweeteners." It's not just that diet sodas won't work the way you would hope — they can actually impart a flavor you absolutely don't want. "They can taste bitter when reduced," Carulli said. "If you want that cola magic, stick with the classic, full-sugar stuff."