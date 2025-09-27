The Secret To Flavorful Burgers Is Sitting In Your Cooler

Obviously, using soda pop to elevate a burger can't be done in the same way as tinkering with seasonings can. Rocco Carulli explained that instead of ruining the texture of the patty with a cola marinade, it's best to create another component to the overall dish. "The best way is in the sauce or glaze," he said. "You can reduce cola down with ketchup, mustard, or spices until it's syrupy — that gives you a smoky-sweet glaze to brush on the burger or stir into caramelized onions."

Still, folks looking forward to a relaxing cookout aren't always interested in making a homemade barbecue sauce — with or without soda. Thankfully, you don't need to go to all that work to add the essence of cola. "Another trick is adding a splash of reduced cola directly into a barbecue sauce or aioli," Carulli said. "It gives you a depth of flavor without messing with the burger's texture."

One thing to keep in mind when using soda to upgrade the flavor of a burger is that not all types will do the trick. If you are considering reaching for a Diet Coke to enhance a sauce, think again. "Diet or sugar-free sodas won't give you that glaze or depth," Carulli said. "The caramelization you get when cola reduces is from real sugar, not artificial sweeteners." It's not just that diet sodas won't work the way you would hope — they can actually impart a flavor you absolutely don't want. "They can taste bitter when reduced," Carulli said. "If you want that cola magic, stick with the classic, full-sugar stuff."