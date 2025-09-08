You've Been Ignoring Trader Joe's Dazzling Selection Of These For Way Too Long
Everyone has something to say about Trader Joe's, from the must-buy items for first-time customers to the underrated TJ's products you need for your next cookout. But these lists miss something tasty yet so simple that most people glance right over them without even sparing a second thought. We're talking about Trader Joe's absolutely gargantuan collection of — drum roll please — crackers.
You might already be thinking, "That's not exciting at all! No wonder they're overlooked," but just wait until you hear about what kinds of crackers this grocery store has got going on. After all, we're not talking your standard water crackers here (though Trader Joe's does sell these too). We're talking products with flavors ranging from parsley to trail mix to everything bagel.
You can find Organic Garlic Naan Crackers, Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips, Green Olive Flats, and more. There are the Golden Rounds, which perfectly capture that buttery, salty, Ritz-like taste. The Raisin Rosemary Crisps hit that salty-sweet balance so many people love, and the versatile Wheat Crisp Crackers have a deliciously classic flavor. The Fig & Olive Crisps have a unique profile you won't find in many other crackers, and Trader Joe's always has a number of seasonal offerings to sample — like the cozy Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps.
The best ways to use Trader Joe's crackers
So you've got yourself a whole bunker's worth of crackers — now what? Well, my friend, your options are unlimited. To start, they make for great additions to charcuterie boards, pairing beautifully with cured meats or any number of tasty cheeses — like Trader Joe's clover gouda. The Fig & Olive Crisps pair excellently with soft cheeses and mild dips, while the Wheat Crisp Crackers work well with everything from peanut butter and jelly to cheddar cheese to olive tapenade. The Organic Garlic Naan Crackers are great for dunking into curries or creamy soups. You can even make Ina Garten's curry chicken salad and scoop it up with these crackers for a truly winning combination.
Of course, these crackers are honestly all delicious just to eat on their own like chips, so they're a great low-effort snack that still packs a wallop of flavor. If you're new to the Trader Joe's experience, familiarize yourself with the best times to shop at Trader Joe's to avoid large crowds so you can avoid pulling your hair out by the time you leave with your cart full of cracker gold. But even if you end up at the store during a busy time, the flavor experience you'll get after will more than make up for it.