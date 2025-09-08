You've Been Ignoring Trader Joe's Dazzling Selection Of These For Way Too Long

Everyone has something to say about Trader Joe's, from the must-buy items for first-time customers to the underrated TJ's products you need for your next cookout. But these lists miss something tasty yet so simple that most people glance right over them without even sparing a second thought. We're talking about Trader Joe's absolutely gargantuan collection of — drum roll please — crackers.

You might already be thinking, "That's not exciting at all! No wonder they're overlooked," but just wait until you hear about what kinds of crackers this grocery store has got going on. After all, we're not talking your standard water crackers here (though Trader Joe's does sell these too). We're talking products with flavors ranging from parsley to trail mix to everything bagel.

You can find Organic Garlic Naan Crackers, Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips, Green Olive Flats, and more. There are the Golden Rounds, which perfectly capture that buttery, salty, Ritz-like taste. The Raisin Rosemary Crisps hit that salty-sweet balance so many people love, and the versatile Wheat Crisp Crackers have a deliciously classic flavor. The Fig & Olive Crisps have a unique profile you won't find in many other crackers, and Trader Joe's always has a number of seasonal offerings to sample — like the cozy Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps.