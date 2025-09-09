14 Ham Recalls That Affected Millions

A lot of ham comes ready to eat. Think jamón ibérico or prosciutto, which you can snack on as soon as you open the packaging, no need to break out a skillet. Even your holiday ham, which you probably bake for hours in the oven, is technically already cooked and just needs to be heated all the way through. However, don't assume that just because your packaged pork is marked as safe for consumption that it's also free from food-borne pathogens.

Ham makes a comfy home for common bacteria including E. coli, salmonella, and listeria monocytogenes — all of which can be blamed for a variety of food recalls across the grocery store, not just in the deli section. It's also a host for less-common pathogens, including trichinae (a parasite derived from the pig itself), staph, and mold.

The best way to avoid anything nasty is by handling the meat appropriately, thoroughly heating it to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit or more and, of course, keeping an eye out for ham recalls and tossing out anything suspect you might have in the fridge. If you think ham recalls aren't all that common, think again. More often than you'd expect, the ham we eat can contain unlisted allergens or dangerous bacteria, affecting millions or even resulting in deaths. Here are some of the more recent ham recalls of the last decade.