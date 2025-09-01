12 Things You're Probably Doing Wrong On Your Induction Cooktop

The advantages of using an induction cooktop are plenty. From looking sleek and modern to cooking food efficiently, these technological marvels have made life simpler for anyone who enjoys cooking. The debate over which type of cooktop is better — gas, electric, or induction — will probably go on forever. But if you've made the switch to an induction hob, the key is to learning how to use it properly so you can take full advantage of all its many features and benefits.

Like with any new technology, there are a few pitfalls to watch out for. Small mistakes could end up ruining your meal, damaging your cookware, or even harming the appliance itself. Transitioning from gas or electric to an induction cooktop can feel tricky, mostly because of how fast things heat up. All it takes is a glance away from your pot, and you could end up with a messy cleanup or even worse, a hefty repair bill.

The good news? You don't have to learn it all the hard way. Understanding the most common mistakes people make with induction cooking will save you time and a whole lot of frustration. You might still make a few errors along the way, but forewarned is forearmed — so here's what to watch out for.