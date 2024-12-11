The Pantry Items You Need For A Clean Glass-Top Stove
In theory, a glass-top stove sounds sleek and elegant, and that's exactly how they appear in the showroom. If you actually use one to cook on, though, you'll find it needs regular cleaning to keep from turning into an unsightly mess. The good thing is, you don't need any special purpose-made cleaners to use on this surface. In fact, you can do a pretty decent job with a couple of items that may already be kicking around in your pantry: white vinegar (cleaning vinegar, not cooking vinegar) and baking soda (not to be confused with baking powder).
Ahh, white vinegar and baking soda, the combo that launched a bazillion elementary school science fair volcanoes. Not only does alkaline powder plus acidic liquid equal fun fizz, but this dynamic duo has pretty formidable cleaning powers, as well. In the case of a glass stove top (which should only be cleaned when it's cool), spritz the surface with vinegar, sprinkle it with soda, then cover it with a hot, damp towel for about 15 minutes. Wipe up the mess with a soft cloth and you should be good to go.
A heavily soiled stove might require stronger measures
While vinegar and baking soda can work wonders in the kitchen (they can even unclog drains), but there are times when their combined powers alone can't quite do the trick. If you don't mind buying another cleaning product, Bar Keepers Friend Multipurpose Cooktop Cleaner comes highly recommended. Unlike the more abrasive cleaning powder, this cleaner is a creamy liquid that's said to work well on tough stains.
If you've allowed a pot to boil over when you're cooking and your stovetop is now adorned with a stubborn spot of who knows what, you may need some mechanical intervention in the form of a razor blade. Spray the ick with more vinegar to soften it up, then very gently scrape it up, being careful not to scratch the stove. Hold the blade at a 45-degree angle to prevent gouging — this will be easier if you're using a handle rather than holding a bare blade in your hands.