The Pantry Items You Need For A Clean Glass-Top Stove

In theory, a glass-top stove sounds sleek and elegant, and that's exactly how they appear in the showroom. If you actually use one to cook on, though, you'll find it needs regular cleaning to keep from turning into an unsightly mess. The good thing is, you don't need any special purpose-made cleaners to use on this surface. In fact, you can do a pretty decent job with a couple of items that may already be kicking around in your pantry: white vinegar (cleaning vinegar, not cooking vinegar) and baking soda (not to be confused with baking powder).

Ahh, white vinegar and baking soda, the combo that launched a bazillion elementary school science fair volcanoes. Not only does alkaline powder plus acidic liquid equal fun fizz, but this dynamic duo has pretty formidable cleaning powers, as well. In the case of a glass stove top (which should only be cleaned when it's cool), spritz the surface with vinegar, sprinkle it with soda, then cover it with a hot, damp towel for about 15 minutes. Wipe up the mess with a soft cloth and you should be good to go.