The Induction Stovetop Mistake That Can Be Solved By A Magnet

If you're a newcomer to induction cooking, you might be wondering if it's okay to use your favorite old pot or pan on your new stove. That trusty aluminum pot has worked for you for years, so it should work now, right? Unfortunately, if you try to use most copper, ceramic, or aluminum cookware on an induction stove, you'll probably end up with a room temperature dinner. So, how do you avoid this? One word: magnets!

Before you get cooking, take any small magnet you have lying around the house and try sticking it to the bottom of your pot or pan. If the magnet holds fast to the surface, then that pot or pan should work just fine. If it doesn't, then you're out of luck and will need to find a different cooking implement — or, order some takeout. Then, the next time you're choosing the right cookware to buy, take a magnet with you and magnet-check everything you consider. That way, you'll be sure you're investing in cookware that you can actually use.