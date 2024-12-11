How A Simple Wooden Spoon Prevents Water From Boiling Over

Still, it's a not good idea to leave your boiling water unattended, even if you have a wooden spoon resting over the pot. This hack is not boil-over-proof, especially if you have the heat on its highest setting or the pot is nearly full (or both). In these instances, the bubbling of the water could prove too much for a wooden spoon handle to stop, and you may want to explore other methods.

Along with the wooden spoon, you might consider changing up the size of the pot that you're using. If you find you have to use so much water that it comes close to the lip, you might want to grab a bigger pot to accommodate the same amount of water plus whatever you're boiling. Adding a splash of oil can also prevent your pot from boiling over by disrupting the starch in the water. And, finally, you don't have to leave the pot boiling on high. Once the pasta, eggs, potatoes, or whatever you have in there, is boiling, you can often turn the heat to medium-high, medium, or even lower. In some cases, you may be able to finish cooking your pasta with the stove turned off.