Start Sautéing Like A Pro By Avoiding This Huge Mistake

Spend enough time in the kitchen, and sautéing is a cooking technique you'll come across again and again. Whether you're sautéing mushrooms for a flavorful side or searing shrimp for a pasta dish, sautéing is a go-to method in countless recipes — so it's one worth mastering. You might already know that not flipping your food while sautéing isn't a big deal, but according to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, the real mistake to avoid is starting with a cold pan.

"Preheating your sauté pan is essential in my kitchen," Littley told us. "If the pan isn't hot enough, food tends to stick, steam, or cook unevenly. I look for a subtle shimmer in the oil to tell me it's ready." You can also test if the pan is ready with a few droplets of water – they should sizzle and evaporate almost immediately.

To prevent a soggy or unevenly cooked result, it's also best to add the oil to a hot rather than cold pan. "The oil or fat usually goes in once the pan is hot, this helps create a protective layer that prevents sticking and promotes even browning,” Littley explained. And without enough heat, you can forget about flavorful browning.