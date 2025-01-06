Should You Be Flipping The Pan When You Sauté?

In the culinary world today, there are various ways to approach a recipe you want to cook as well as tips and tricks to get there quicker. When it comes to doing it the "right way," there are stipulations. Whether you've attempted and failed on your own or watched a cooking show like "Master Chef," you likely know that some cooking methods (like sautéing vegetables) require a particular technique.

To start with the basics, to sauté means to cook in a hot pan with a base like oil or butter. Because many vegetables are pretty dense, the goal is to brown them in the added base while adding flavor to the ingredients. You often see contestants on cooking shows using this method because it's a semi-quick way to cook and soften food. They also might be attempting to flip the food in the pan, which is to say they're using the pan itself to stir the food by tossing it into the air. If they're using a traditional sauté pan, though, this isn't actually necessary, even if it does look good when they do it.