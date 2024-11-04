What Is Courtney Lapresi Doing After Winning MasterChef?

14 seasons into the show "MasterChef," and we're still learning so much from Gordon Ramsay. Just over a decade after Season 5 of "MasterChef" wrapped up, we've been wondering what the winner Courtney Lapresi has been up to. One thing is pretty clear, she is not professionally cooking anymore, in favor of finding herself through other creative avenues.

What made the audience remember Courtney was the way she would approach any task with all the confidence of a queen, complete with a full face of makeup and the attitude to match. Courtney stood out to viewers as someone who was almost cocky, a skill that she likely developed throughout her years spent dancing professionally. Courtney did release her own cookbook called "Everyday Fancy" shortly after winning "MasterChef" that featured 65 easy and elegant recipes that could be prepared by anyone.

While Courtney did fulfill her contractual obligations to "MasterChef" all those years ago, a visit to her personal website will show you that cooking isn't at the top of her list these days. After sharing that she regrets the way her story was portrayed on "MasterChef," this bold woman has clearly decided to take control of the narrative. Self-love, healing, and making the most out of her true self are topics regularly visited as Courtney shares her innermost thoughts throughout multiple blog posts.