Drips By Pepsi Review: Regal's Over-The-Top Sodas Are Better For Photos Than Drinking

The lobby at my local movie theater smells like buttered popcorn, which is what I usually order as a film companion — accompanied by a sugary carbonated beverage of some kind, of course. Regal Cinemas promises an upgrade to your average soda experience with its new Drips by Pepsi lineup, featuring three over-the-top drinks, elaborate in both colors and flavor. These aren't your standard paper-cup sodas that quietly blend into the dark during previews. They're high-concept, candy-studded, foam-topped creations that practically demand to be lit by a ring light (not that we recommend whipping one out in the theater).

It's a symptom of a cultural moment for beverages lately, with drinks like boozy electric blue lemonade and caffeine-laced Starbucks Refreshers flooding Instagram feeds in recent years. The Drips by Pepsi trio features the Tropicana Cotton Candy Lemonade, the Pepsi Cherry Boba Burst, and the Starry Dragon Fruit Blast, giving you a whole new way to get excited about your favorite major beverage brands. I bought one of each, balancing the soda flight back to my seat to sip them carefully and see if the subsequent caffeine and sugar roller coaster was worth the ride.