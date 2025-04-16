Here's Why Sierra Mist Was Discontinued

If you're a fan of lemon-lime soda (whether as a drink or as a marinade for meat) you're likely well aware of the fact that Sierra Mist has vanished from stores and restaurants in recent years. Unfortunately, the reason for the PepsiCo product's disappearance came as a result of the drink being discontinued in January 2023, never to be seen again.

As for the reasons behind the drink's discontinuation, the topic continues to be debated. While some have contested that legal disputes between TikToker Cierra Mistt and PepsiCo over the name were what led to Sierra Mist's demise, it's far more likely that it was due to low sales of the drink by the end of its run. Sierra Mist was first released in 1999 and became quite popular throughout the 2000s, even outranking 7 Up as the second-most popular lemon-lime soda behind Sprite for a short period of time.

However, the drink struggled to maintain its popularity in the 2010s and 2020s, having a market share of merely 0.1% within the soda world. Thus, executives at PepsiCo believed that both the marketing and the drink's formula itself needed an update. Sierra Mist's discontinuation coincided with the introduction of its replacement, Starry, which remains PepsiCo's only lemon-lime soda offering to this day.