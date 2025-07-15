This Boozy Blue Lemonade Is So Refreshing You'll Want To Sip It All Summer

To make electric lemonade, you will need to purchase the following items from the store: lemonade, blue curaçao, vodka or tequila blanco, ice, lemon-lime soda, and garnishes of your choosing. In a cocktail shaker, first pour 2 fl. oz. of lemonade. Next, add 1 fl. oz. of blue curaçao. Then, add 1.5 fl. oz. of your choice of clear liquor. Add ice to the shaker and begin shaking. Once shaken, strain the mixture over fresh ice. Top it with lemon-lime soda and complete it with any garnish you see fit -– lemon slices and maraschino cherries are popular choices I've both seen and used.

While the drink is divine as is, there are many ways to elevate your ingredients to elevate the vibes of your get-together. One way to do this is by purchasing high-quality lemonade and high-quality alcohol. Another way to enhance your beverage is to replace the lemon-lime soda with an additional fizzy mixer. Using sparkling lemonade or even a different fruity soda could be the game-changer you never knew you needed but now can't live without.

Now after making this cocktail a few times, I have improved my techniques and manufactured my own special twist: making the drink into a slushie. Blending the drink with extra ice transforms it into the perfect sunny-season refresher, revolutionizing any backyard barbecue or happy hour hangout. No matter how you choose to make it, Electric Lemonade will become your new summer staple.