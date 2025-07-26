These Iconic Food Brands Are Owned By Chinese Companies

The United States' relationship with China is complicated and seemingly ever evolving. If you're not the political type (or just not one to pay attention to international relations), you might just ignore these facts and go about your business. However, could you be impacted by China's actions more than you really think, even on a minute, mundane, everyday level ... like when you grocery shop? Yes, potential food tariffs could negatively impact your grocery budget if prices increase, but beyond that, some feel that China-owned brands in the grocery store could pose a threat to national security, as well to the country's food and energy supply.

There are a range of brands that are owned by Chinese companies either completely or to a significant degree. China owns brands like GE, the AMC movie theater chain, and Motorola Mobility, as well as a handful of food brands that you may have in your fridge or pantry right this second — and they're so ingrained into U.S. culture that you'd never even guess it.