Opinions about China in the U.S. can lean negative, so it makes sense that some United States officials are worried about Chinese investments in American agriculture, including pork production. However, the investment of Chinese companies overall is relatively small. According to USDA estimates from 2021, Chinese-owned companies held about 384,000 acres of American soil. Smithfield properties accounted for around 100,000 acres of that. To put it all in perspective, Canadian companies owned more than 12 million acres, and companies owned by the Netherlands held close to 5 million acres.

That figure even appears to have decreased, as 2023 USDA estimates clocked Chinese company acreage at around 277,000 – this is less than 1% of all land owned by foreign companies in the U.S. Holdings from Canadian companies, on the other hand, increased by more than 3 million, which amounts to 33%.

China's economy, depending on how you slice it, is about the same size as the United States'. Most Chinese agricultural investments are actually in Russia and around Asia. It's hard to make the case that Chinese farm and agricultural investments are taking over the U.S. when they don't even compare to Canadian-held land. But whether or not you're afraid of Chinese-owned companies that make hot dogs, slapping some Nathan's Famous franks on the grill won't do you any harm.