A Chinese Company Actually Owns This Staple American Hot Dog Brand
To Americans, there might not be anything more emblematic of summertime than the humble hot dog. In fact, Americans eat a staggering number of hot dogs on the Fourth of July alone. One of the most recognizable brands for Independence Day and hot dog-worthy occasions throughout the year is Nathan's Famous. In a blind taste test to determine the best hot dogs, the brand scored second. If you've spent any time on the boardwalk in Coney Island, you've probably eaten a dog or two from Nathan's and maybe even seen the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
So it may come as a surprise that this brand with a very American vibe is controlled by a Chinese company. Nathan's is owned by Smithfield, which itself is actually owned by Chinese conglomerate WH Group Limited. Yep, America's most iconic all-beef hot dog is owned by a Chinese corporation that also happens to be the largest pork processing company in the world. In 2013, it acquired Smithfield for $4.7 billion, and the company overall had nearly $26 billion in sales in 2024. That's a whole lot of sausage.
Why you shouldn't worry about Chinese hot dogs
Opinions about China in the U.S. can lean negative, so it makes sense that some United States officials are worried about Chinese investments in American agriculture, including pork production. However, the investment of Chinese companies overall is relatively small. According to USDA estimates from 2021, Chinese-owned companies held about 384,000 acres of American soil. Smithfield properties accounted for around 100,000 acres of that. To put it all in perspective, Canadian companies owned more than 12 million acres, and companies owned by the Netherlands held close to 5 million acres.
That figure even appears to have decreased, as 2023 USDA estimates clocked Chinese company acreage at around 277,000 – this is less than 1% of all land owned by foreign companies in the U.S. Holdings from Canadian companies, on the other hand, increased by more than 3 million, which amounts to 33%.
China's economy, depending on how you slice it, is about the same size as the United States'. Most Chinese agricultural investments are actually in Russia and around Asia. It's hard to make the case that Chinese farm and agricultural investments are taking over the U.S. when they don't even compare to Canadian-held land. But whether or not you're afraid of Chinese-owned companies that make hot dogs, slapping some Nathan's Famous franks on the grill won't do you any harm.