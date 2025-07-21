The Biggest Controversies In Smithfield Foods History

Seemingly listening and responding to criticism from animal rights and food watchdog organizations, Smithfield declared in 2007 that it would stop using an animal growth method called gestation crates. As the world's largest pork processor in the world, Smithfield would have changed the industry standard once it completed its planned and announced phase out of the concept.

Cited by the Humane Society as particularly brutal to mother pigs, gestation crates consist of fencing placed around pregnant pigs that have been confined to areas about the size of their own bodies, fully limiting movement. Animal welfare groups praised the move, both at its outset and in 2018 when Smithfield Foods announced that it had almost entirely eliminated gestation crates in favor of a more hospitable farming environment where pigs could move around somewhat. The only hogs subjected to such conditions at that point, Smithfield said, were those awaiting insemination.

But according to Direct Action Everywhere, which placed spies at multiple Smithfield-run pig farms in North Carolina from 2017 through 2018, Smithfield had lied. It was still readily and frequently using gestation crates, particularly to keep pregnant hogs and hogs that had recently delivered babies. Smithfield promised to launch an investigation into the matter, while also saying in a statement that the pigs in crates DxE reps saw and photographed were actually in slightly different crates, or weren't actually pregnant.