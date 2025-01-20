This Is How A Virginia Museum Got What It Calls 'The Last Ham'

We all have our favorite foods whether it's pizza, ice cream, a well-cooked steak, or ham. While whole hams are typically associated with big get-togethers or holiday celebrations, the state of Virginia is particularly well-known for its ham and has a long history of producing aged, dry-cured meats. One Virginia museum loves ham so much that they put some on display in an exhibit they call "The Last Ham." Yes, folks, if you happen to find yourself in Smithfield, Virginia, you can feast your eyes on the very last Genuine Smithfield Ham. Sharing the town's name and a historic player in the meat business since the late 1700s, Smithfield Hams recently decided to stop producing its flagship meat due to a lack of sales. While the brand's other hams are still in demand, the Genuine Smithfield Ham just doesn't appeal to the consumer anymore. Thus, the company discontinued the product in 2024.

Before getting rid of the whole supply, Smithfields donated the Last Ham to the Isle of Wight County Museum. The museum archives historical mementos of Smithfield, now including its famous ham. The museum's collection also houses the world's oldest ham (over 120 years old), the largest ham (65 pounds), and now, "The Last Ham." While you can see a live view of the display online, viewing it in person is a unique experience. Since the newest installment was only added recently, its juices are still dripping in its case, and onlookers can still smell the ham's distinctive aroma.