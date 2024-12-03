What Part Of The Pig Does The Ham We Know And Love Come From?

Meat eaters usually have a favorite type of protein that they love to cook regularly, whether because of its hearty flavors or its juicy satisfying texture. When thinking about popular proteins, you might assume that chicken is the most commonly eaten. In 2023 alone, the global community consumed 140 million tons of chicken, which is ... a lot. But in reality, pork is the most widely used protein, making up 36% of worldwide meat consumption. Pork is popular because of its versatility, taste, and tempting aroma. You can sprinkle crispy bacon on almost anything (try adding it to your ramen or using it to dress deviled eggs), while perfectly cooked pulled pork is luxurious in a taco or a crunchy baguette.

While we certainly aren't all butchers or professional chefs, many of us probably know the basics about pork such as how to make specific dishes or how to tell a pork chop from a cooked ham. But if I were to ask you what part of the pig is ham, would you know before Googling it? Me neither. There are a lot of delicious pork cuts to go around, but when it comes to ham specifically, this type of meat comes from a pig's hind leg or thigh.