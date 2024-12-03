What Part Of The Pig Does The Ham We Know And Love Come From?
Meat eaters usually have a favorite type of protein that they love to cook regularly, whether because of its hearty flavors or its juicy satisfying texture. When thinking about popular proteins, you might assume that chicken is the most commonly eaten. In 2023 alone, the global community consumed 140 million tons of chicken, which is ... a lot. But in reality, pork is the most widely used protein, making up 36% of worldwide meat consumption. Pork is popular because of its versatility, taste, and tempting aroma. You can sprinkle crispy bacon on almost anything (try adding it to your ramen or using it to dress deviled eggs), while perfectly cooked pulled pork is luxurious in a taco or a crunchy baguette.
While we certainly aren't all butchers or professional chefs, many of us probably know the basics about pork such as how to make specific dishes or how to tell a pork chop from a cooked ham. But if I were to ask you what part of the pig is ham, would you know before Googling it? Me neither. There are a lot of delicious pork cuts to go around, but when it comes to ham specifically, this type of meat comes from a pig's hind leg or thigh.
The difference between ham and pork
Ham is pork, but it's essential to know that there is a difference between the two and how they're prepared. While ham is a specific cut, pork can refer to various pieces of meat from a pig, such as the shoulder, belly, or ribs. Ham is also processed differently from pork, which gives it a unique texture, shelf life, and flavor profile. Store-bought ham is usually cured and salted, whether you're searching for sliced deli ham or a whole ham for the holidays. On the other hand, fresh pork is raw and must be cooked before eating.
Because ham is processed, it tends to have a longer shelf life, whereas pork does not stay fresh for long in the fridge. If you want to keep fresh pork for more than a day or two, you may need to freeze it to ensure it's safe to eat further down the road. Also, because ham is often dried and cured, it typically has a more robust flavor than pork, which is not salted and doesn't go through this preservation process. Of course, you can use seasoning and spices to give pork the taste and aroma you want. Pork ribs are delicious glazed with BBQ sauce and you can season boiled pork hotdogs with dry herbs and spices to give them a flavor boost. However, in general, pork has a milder taste compared to ham.