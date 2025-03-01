Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Might Not Be As Premium As You Thought

Oscar Mayer hot dogs are made from a mix of ground chicken, turkey, and pork bits. The classic dogs also contain water, corn syrup, and some salt — but it's the other chemicals on the list that premium hot dog seekers may want to take note of.

Classic Oscar Mayer hot dogs also contain sodium phosphate and sodium nitrite. Some of these additives are commonly found in other grocery store hot dogs like Ball Park Franks. For example, both brands use sodium diacetate, which acts as a preservative and flavor enhancer.

However, Oscar Mayer wieners contain no real spices or natural ingredients. In contrast, Ball Park uses celery juice powder for natural flavoring and spices like paprika to season its dogs. Ball Park also just uses one type of meat in its franks.

Oscar Mayer may be the original wiener-makers but there's now plenty of competition to show that the classic dogs are not a true premium option. On the bright side, Oscar Mayer's offerings expand well beyond classic hot dogs. Everything from plant-based to stuffed dogs to beloved bologna falls under the Oscar Mayer brand umbrella. So, a less-than-premium hot dog isn't all that bad.